While already the first brand to offer ingestible CBD at Sephora stores, Lord Jones is taking its offerings a step further with a celebrity collaboration and new range of products. This fall, Lord Jones and Kristen Bell will launch a CBD skin care line called Happy Dance.

The Frozen actor will work alongside Lord Jones owners Cindy Capobianco and Rob Rosenheck to craft a range of skin care items and personal care creations at a lower price point than Lord Jones' existing products. According to the brand, the Happy Dance releases will be designed to be incorporated into one's everyday life as self-care. Like Lord Jones, they'll also avoid using synthetic ingredients.

"Self-care shouldn’t be an event," Bell said in a statement. "Self-care should consist of everyday pick-me-ups that can be integrated into one’s daily routine."

Rosenheck explained the decision to partner with Bell, stating, "Kristen has a singular voice and has always been outspoken about what she loves and believes. Her passion, authenticity, and kindness will be at the core of Happy Dance and make her the perfect messenger to bring CBD self-care to the mainstream."

