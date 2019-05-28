If you haven't noticed, CBD is taking over the beauty industry. The hemp-derived, non-psychoactive ingredient has made its way into a multitude of skin care and beauty brands. Now, Lord Jones' Royal Oil is coming to Sephora, and this pure form of the ingredient is the first ingestible product to hit the retailers' shelves.

Lord Jones is one of the original CBD brands using a highly potent hemp-derived version of the ingredient in everything from gum drops to skin care. While the brand has been known for its soothing body oil and body lotion in the past, Royal Oil is different thanks to its ability to be used in a multitude of ways and its highly potent formula.

Lord Jones' Royal Oil can not only be used as a traditional moisturizing oil for the skin, but the oil can also act as a tincture placed under the tongue to relieve pain and as a beverage booster. Yes, you read that right. Lord Jones' Royal Oil is ingestible, and its the first product of its kind of be offered on Sephora shelves. Plus, not only is Royal Oil great for a multitude of things, but it's a simple and pure formulation. The product consists only of CBD oil and grape seed oil. With 1,000mg of CBD, it's also set to be the most potent CBD product offered at Sephora as well.

When can you get the new, highly potent oil from Lord Jones? There's good news for lovers of CBD because Royal Oil is available now on the Sephora website. The oil is a bit more costly than the brand's popular body oil which is already sold at the retailer and costs $65. The Royal Oil will retail for $100, but the likely reason is the high concentration of CBD in the oil that requires smaller dosages when used as an ingestible. Lord Jones does features the appropriate dosages on their website.

While the 1,000mg of hemp-derived CBD in the oil makes it Sephora's most potent CBD product yet, the retailer and brand are no stranger to one another. In fact, according to a press release from Lord Jones, it was both the first ever and only CBD-based brand to hit Sephora shelves back when it made its debut in October 2018. Going further than that, Sephora was actually the first ever beauty retailer to carry CBD products when it added Lord Jones to its online lineup. If Royal Oil was going to find a home outside of the Lord Jones website, it makes total sense that it'd be at Sephora.

If you want to shop Lord Jones' Royal Oil at Sephora, the potent, ingestible product is available now on the retailer's website. With a plethora of ways to use the product and benefits of CBD oil ranging from anti-inflammatory properties to stress relief to potential help with PMS symptoms and insomnia, investing in a potent product like the Lord Jones Royal Oil may just be a great decision. Plus, now, you can snag it while doing your beauty shopping online at Sephora.

Readers should note that the regulations and data surrounding CBD are still developing. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as medical or legal advice. Always consult with your doctor before trying any substance or supplement.