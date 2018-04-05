On Ellen DeGeneres' show on Thursday, April 5, Kristen Bell talked about having the time of her life at Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party this past February. That is, until Bell's husband Dax Shepard ruined her dance off with Jennifer Lopez. Bell explained the hilarious moment on Ellen, giving intricate details about about how the epic moment quickly came undone thanks to her actor-hubby.

After calling the soiree "one of the best moments of my life," Bell thanked DeGeneres for the invite as she proceeded to share her story. Recounting the night, which Bell revealed was "a real who's who" event that featured the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Jennifer Aniston, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Amy Schumer, Olivia Munn and more, she began rehashing how Melissa McCarty helped to get the dance party started.

Bell explained, "Melissa McCarthy started the dance floor, demanding that everyone dance. And you listen when she talks to you." She continued, "I was just kind of getting into it, and all of a sudden I see J.Lo, you know, looking like J.Lo, so elegant." The mother of two went on to say that J.Lo then signaled her over to dance and the two began shaking it up on the dance floor.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Bell says,

"She gets up, we start dancing together, I'm freaking out. I'm like, 'I'm dancing with J.Lo!, I'm dancing with J.Lo.!' I'm like, hitting her butt. It's amazing. She didn't mind, it was consensual."

The 37-year-old Frozen actor then revealed when things went south during the epic moment. She continued telling Degeneres:

"But then, my husband sees, and he came over, and he kinda c*ckblocked me. Sorry, he did. I'm sure from his perspective, he was like, 'My wife's dancing with J.Lo, that's so cool!' But he came over, and we were both like, 'No, man. No.' He kinda ruined my vibe."

One of the most adorable couples in Hollywood, Bell and Shepard wed in October of 2013 after dating for seven years and share two daughters Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3, together. The Good Place star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a throwback photo of herself and Shepard on their wedding day, captioning the sweet pic, "On our wedding day. Just cuz"

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shortly after their nuptials, Shepard revealed that their wedding only cost him $142. During an October 2013 sit down on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Shepard shared, "I'm a frugal person. Your wedding, when I was there, there were helicopters overhead. It felt like an episode of M*A*S*H," he joked, recalling host Jimmy Kimmel's lavish wedding ceremony in July of that year. Explaining his quest to do something "different" in his ceremony with Bell, Shepard continued,

"I made a mental note when I watched that. I thought, ‘I'm going to go a different way.' So we went to the Beverly Hills courthouse, and all in, with fuel to get there, $142 out the door.

Shepard joked about just how low key the event turned out to be, telling Kimmel:

"Friends of ours came to the courthouse, and it was just Kristen and I at this lonely courthouse, so they brought us this cake afterwards. The World's Worst Wedding.' How many people can say they threw ‘The World's Worst Wedding?'"

Bell and Shepard's fun-loving romance is certainly major relationship goals as they often share hilarious tidbits about their happy life together via social media. The pair once gave fans an inside look into a dispute they were having over Shepard's La-Z-Boy reclining chair. There was also an awesome video where they sing and dance to Toto's "Africa" during a vacation to the continent.

Dan Shepard on YouTube

Bell and Shepard's commitment to maintaining their friendship is inspiring, to say the least. This latest story just adds to the list of amazing moments that make their relationship so goal-worthy.