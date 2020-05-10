Eight years after initially leaving Saturday Night Live, Kristen Wiig showed up to host the May 9 episode. The Bridesmaids star appeared on the screen — in bed in her pajamas, no less — pretending she'd forgotten about her hosting gig. But she quickly returned in a sparkly black blazer, high kicking and jazz-handsing around her home — channeling her 2012 sketch, "Liza Minnelli Tries to Turn Off a Lamp."

"You want some biscuits with this tea?" she asked the camera before flashing it. Things then took an abrupt turn, however, as she changed into a soft white sweater and lay sideways on the floor, surrounded by candles, to discuss Mother's Day.

Later in the episode, Wiig played a character who hosts a hair YouTube channel and keeps shaking her red locks in front of the camera. She thanked her own mother, saying, "Good luck — she's in a competition over Zoom right now. And Mom, I hope you win! She actually sent a picture," before the screen showed a photo of Wiig superimposed over a muscle woman, with the words "Florida Muscle Lady"next to it.

But the jokes didn't stop there. Wiig then proceeded to sing what she introduced as something "kind of sweet — it's a lullaby that my mom used to sing to me when I was a little baby...when I would get scared." The song started normally enough, but Wiig soon started belting out the song, much louder than a lullaby should be.

