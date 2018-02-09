If you're a fan of The Hills, there might just be some good news for you coming down the pipeline. Emphasis on might. TMZ is reporting that Kristin Cavallari has a new reality TV show in the works, one that they claim will air on E! later this year. But, of course, there's been no official word from either the network or its rumored new star, so the report is still pure speculation at this point. (Bustle has reached out for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.) No name has been floated, nor has the exact content been specified, although TMZ's sources claim that it will be Cavallari's home life and burgeoning fashion career that take center stage.

The Nashville-native's husband Jay Cutler will reportedly be featured as well, but not as prominently as his wife. That would make sense, if the show is really a thing, because the world of reality television is Cavallari's bread and butter. Not only has she banked over 50 episodes between her time on Laguna Beach: The Real OC and The Hills, but she's also been featured on red carpets, late-night shows, and on the judging panels for everything from RuPaul's Drag Race to Project Runway to Beat Bobby Flay.

Basically, Cavallari has been a familiar face in the industry for over a decade now, so a potential new show is well within the realm of possibility. The 31-year-old has only ever had positive things to say about her reality TV experiences, and, as recently as last month, she was openly considering a return to the small screen.

It seems clear that the drama of The Hills and Laguna Beach is behind her. The mother-of-three has a very different lifestyle now than she did when she was first on TV, as she told Spencer and Heidi Pratt on their podcast Make Speidi Famous Again last month. When Spencer asked his former cast mate if she'd consider returning to reality again, PEOPLE reports that Cavallari acknowledged she was "open to it," but added:

"To go back to that now as a mom and a wife, it would have to be different. I would have to be an executive producer. I would have to have more control and it would have to be more on my kind of terms. If it could involve my businesses and some fashion kind of stuff, then I would totally be open to that."

She runs her own shoe line, as well as the jewelry line Uncommon James, and gave fashion tips to E! readers in a piece published the day before the TMZ story broke. So she and E! certainly seem to be teaming up to some degree when it comes to her fashion empire, and that would be a smart focus for any TV collaboration going forward.

And while viewers would probably also enjoy a peek at the reality-star-turned-businesswoman's young family, don't get your hopes up. In that same interview with Speidi, the mom of three vowed, "I would never put my kids on a reality show." Cavallari has two sons and a daughter with her NFL-player husband — 5-year-old Camden, 3-year-old Jaxon, and 2-year old Saylor. And while they're surely an enormous part of her life, it would be surprising to see her walk back her previous statements.

As Cavallari told PEOPLE in November 2016, she's really thankful for the experiences she got to have on those early reality shows. But she feels responsible for the exposure that her husband and children would get from a show, and she wants to make sure it's handled appropriately. "I care too much about my family to air our dirty laundry and to put everything out there and have everybody constantly judging us," she said. And Cutler is strongly opposed to having their marriage on display. When asked by Speidi how her husband felt about a return to the air, she quipped, "Well, he doesn’t want to do a show about our marriage, I can tell you that."

If there is in fact a show, expect to see a lot of the business side of Cavallari's life, with very little of her marriage, and likely zero of her kids. She's been around the reality TV block enough times by now to have a feel for what she wants, and she's more than earned some creative control on any future projects.