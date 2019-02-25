The Academy Awards red carpet was full of breathtaking looks as always, but no one surprised fans more than a very pregnant Krysten Ritter on the 2019 Oscars red carpet. She and longtime boyfriend Adam Granduciel managed to keep the news of their first kid together a secret for months, judging by the size of her bump, but making the announcement, wearing a gorgeous Reem Acra gown, on Hollywood's biggest night was definitely the way to go.

The 37-year-old Jessica Jones star has been dating Granduciel since 2014, according to The Daily Mail. Ritter is usually pretty private about her personal life in interviews, rarely mentioning her beau, so it makes extra sense that she didn't immediately take to social media or something to share her pregnancy news. It must be an exciting time for Ritter. Just last week, it was announced that Netflix was canceling her Marvel series once Season 3 airs later this year.

Ritter posted a picture of her with the cast and crew on Instagram, captioning it, "Taken a few weeks back at the table read for our SERIES FINALE. I love these people to the moon and back. It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it."

Although it's sad for fans that Jessica Jones won't be returning after this upcoming third season, Ritter will likely find herself as busy as always. And not just because she'll have an infant on her hands. Ritter has her own production company, Silent Machine, that aims to highlight female protagonists. In 2017, the Pop Network ordered a pilot from the company, as reported by Variety, though there are no more new updates about its status.

Ritter also had her debut novel Bonfire published last year, and according to an interview she did with The New York Times, "it's dark." It's about a young lawyer who returns to her hometown to investigate a huge corporation wreaking havoc on the small town, which sounds like something fans of Ritter's other work would be into. And don't worry, there's more books from the actress and expecting mom, too.

She told The Hollywood Reporter that it was a different sort of outlet for her. “I love my acting job more than anything, but I get in my car when I’m told and I act when someone says, ‘Action.' I have to harness that creativity on someone else’s time. This was a way to do it on my own time. That said, I still had a hardcore deadline," she said. With a baby on the way and Jessica Jones Season 3 press tours looming, Ritter certainly has a lot on her plate. But

