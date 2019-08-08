Here is some exciting news. Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter gave birth to a baby boy, according to a Thursday, Aug. 8, report from TMZ. And based on a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, Krysten Ritter's baby name is pretty unique but truly fit for a superhero. Even though she starred as the lead in Netflix's original series that followed Marvel superhero Jessica Jones, Ritter's son has a moniker that DC Comics fans will most likely applaud. Bustle reached out to Ritter's rep for comment, but didn't receive an immediate response.

Are you ready to hear it? According to TMZ, Ritter named her son Bruce Julian Knight Granofsky. She reportedly welcomed Bruce on July 29 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Ritter has yet to officially confirm her son's birth and name.

As for his reported name, it's unclear why Ritter chose this particular one, but there's a chance she found inspiration from Bruce Wayne, aka Batman. As fans also know, Batman is also referred to as the Dark Knight, which could connect to Bruce's middle name "Knight." Of course, it could all be just a coincidence. Whatever the reason behind the name selection, Ritter and her boyfriend, The War on Drugs' musician, Adam Granduciel (his real last name is Granofsky), apparently chose a memorable one, that's for sure.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As you can see above, Ritter announced her pregnancy at the 2019 Oscars by debuting her baby bump on the red carpet. The same evening as the Academy Awards, the TV star posted an Instagram of herself and captioned it, "Surprise!" Prior to February, Ritter and Granduciel had kept her pregnancy a secret. They both appear to be pretty private about their personal lives. From time to time, Ritter will share photos of the two on Instagram, but overall, it seems like they prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

All that said, Ritter previously discussed motherhood. While chatting with ET Canada in June about Jessica Jones ending and her new journey as a mom, Ritter gushed, "Yeah, it’s a big one, I’m so excited about it. I think it’s so perfect and I just feel so blessed with the timing of everything. Playing Jessica has been such a highlight and such an amazing thing in my life. It’s been almost five years." She pointed at her baby bump and added, "This is something I really wanted to do, also, so I feel like the stars have all aligned perfectly. I feel really lucky."

Throughout her pregnancy, Ritter has kept fans updated on Instagram, including sharing baby shower photos. Even some of her Jessica Jones costars were in attendance for the June event that Ritter was truly grateful for. "My best friends threw me a baby shower and my heart is exploding," the 37-year-old captioned a series of pictures.

It certainly seemed like Ritter was truly ready and overjoyed about becoming a mom for the first time. Now that her baby boy is reportedly here, there's no doubt Ritter is living her best life and enjoying every single moment with her son.