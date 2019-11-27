You had to know there would be a Kylie Cosmetics Black Friday sale. Kylie Jenner hosts deals for nearly every major holiday, and considering Black Friday's massive popularity, the beauty mogul was likely to surprise fans with yet another sale. For this event, though, Jenner's got not one, but two brands to offers discounts on, and they are both major.

On Nov. 27, Jenner took to her Twitter to announce that she'd be hosting both a Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin Black Friday sale. For her eponymous makeup brand, she's sticking to some of her OG products. All lip items (including lip singles and lip kits) will be discounted 40%, and her eye and face products (like her Kyshadows and Kylighters) will be reduced by 30%. As for Kylie Skin, the reality star is offering 20% off site wide.

Jenner isn't just giving fans discounts. She's also got a few new items that will be hitting her brand's respective sites. For Kylie Cosmetics, the beauty mogul is releasing the Candy K Kit, a collection of products meant to give you the perfect monochromatic look. Inside fans will find a blush and highlight duo, eyeshadow duo, Velvet Liquid Lip, lip liner and the Candy K Matte Lipstick. For Kylie Skin, Jenner will be restocking her Kylie Skin sets, and she's launching the new Kylie Skin x APL slides.

If you want to shop the Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics sales, both are slated to being on on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, at 5 P.M. PT, and fans have a little bit of extra time to shop. The deals won't end until Saturday, Nov. 30 at 11:59 P.M. PT.

Of course, with such steep discounts, deciding what to shop may be difficult, but there are a few key products from Jenner's eponymous brands that are must-haves.

Lip Kits

Jenner's lip kits are arguably her most famous products. After all, the matte liquid lip and lip liner combo are what started her entire brand. During Black Friday, you can snag one of the original shades or Jenner's personal favorite, the one named for her.

Hydrating Face & Lip Mask

Kylie Skin doesn't have quite the plethora or products as Jenner's makeup brand, but it only launched this year. During the Black Friday sale, grab the brand's latest launches, the Hydrating Face Mask and Hydrating Lip Mask.

Kyshadow

Like Jenner's original lip kits, her OG eyeshadow palette, the Bronze Palette, will also be on sale. You can get it for less than $30 thanks to the discount.

Walnut Face Scrub

The jury may still be out on whether or not walnut scrubs are bad for your skin, but Jenner stands by her version. During Black Friday, you can try it for yourself at a discount.

Thanks to the Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics' Black Friday sales, you can snag discounted lip kits or try Jenner's skin care brand for the first time. Pull up your spreadsheet to add these sales to your shopping list.