Kylie Cosmetics Eyeshadow Palettes Are 50% Off At Ulta Right Now

The Fourth Of July Beauty sales have arrived, they're coming for your wallet, and resistance is futile. Case in point: Kylie Cosmetics eyeshadow palettes are 50% off at Ulta. No, this is not a drill. Six of the brand's richly textured and supremely pigmented Kyshadow sets are half-price on the retailer's site and in stores. These palettes remain full-price at the Kylie Cosmetics site as of press time.

The Sorta Sweet, Purple, Bronze, Burgundy, and Blue Honey palettes are reduced from $42 to $21. Each square palette contains nine eyeshadows in matte, satin, and shimmer textures, along with a variety of coordinated shades within a color family. The Momager Kit, which was inspired by the inimitable Kris Jenner and features an eye palette and a liquid lipstick, is marked down from $49 to $24.50.

If you have been "eyeing" these palettes but have yet to commit to a purchase, there is no better time than a half-off sale to shop. Since you are saving so much loot, you won't have to agonize over the difficult decision of choosing one palette over another. You can purchase both — since it's like getting two for the price of one. Plus, you can pair colors across multiple palettes to create a custom eye look. Most of these shades will work together, which increases the value.

It's not clear how long the Kylie Cosmetics eye palettes will be 50% off at Ulta. Therefore, it's best to shop ASAP and grab the ones you want.

Below is a rundown of the sale palettes and a closer look at what's under the hood of each color collection. There is no code required at checkout since the palettes are already marked down to their sale price on the site.

1. Sorta Sweet Palette

Sorta Sweet is exactly what its name says it is. It's a darling mix of neutrals that can be mixed and matte-ched for maximum effect. There are gorgeous brown, beige, gold, and yellow offerings in this range. It's an everyday use palette that you will reach for until you hit pan on every hue.

2. Purple Palette

An assortment of rich and regal plum shades dominate this collection. There is a gray and a gold option included to help you design unique looks. Overall, the Purple palette is an excellent choice for the fall when you want to create wine-inspired smoky eyes. Buy it now but add it into daily rotation when the weather breaks.

3. Bronze Palette

The Bronze Palette is all about those warm and rusty tones. It's another neutral set that will work for both day and night looks. The palette is totally totable so you can tuck it into your handbag and update your look after work and before going out for drinks.

4. Burgundy Palette

Reds, oranges, and golds comprise the Burgundy collection. There are plenty of shade choices to assist you in creating the always-trendy fiery or sunset smoky eyes. Red eyeshadow can be a bit tricky to pull off but this palette features lots of complementary accent shades.

5. Blue Honey Palette

Blue Honey is one of the earthiest palettes you'll come across. It boasts orange, green, and yellow shadows that will inspire you to get super creative when doing your eye makeup. The green hues will add a bold pop to any look you design.

6. Momager Kit

You can channel your inner Kris Jenner with this 12-pan eyeshadow palette and dusty pink matte lippie. The pink, rose, and neutral shades will lead to endless color combos. This duo can travel with you all summer long.

There are lots of beauty sales happening this week. But you simply cannot go wrong by scooping up a half-price Kylie Cosmetics palette — or three — at Ulta.