The much-anticipated Fourth of July holiday happens this week, which means that in addition to celebrating America's birthday with fireworks, backyard BBQs, and pool parties, you can shop Fourth of July beauty sales. And the best news? Many of these sales are already active. You definitely need to carve out some time to shop — in between grilling veggie burgers, applying layers of sunscreen, and going out for ice cream with friends and family, of course.

QVC's epic Christmas In July sale is taking place right now so you can get a massive head start on holiday shopping or grab some beauty treats for yourself because you deserve it. CVS is giving away a free beauty set that features sheet masks, makeup, and sun care products when you purchase $30 worth of beauty items in stores or online after a certain date. Ulta's standing "Buy More, Save More" promotion has been updated with a slew of savings from a bunch of different brands for the month. Meanwhile, individual brands are offering multi-day discounts on their entire assortment of products and/or freebies.

Below are the nine best beauty sales happening this week and during the Fourth of July holiday. It may be America's birthday but you'll come away with all of the gifts.

1. MAC Dazzle Drops

If you like to rock glowing, shimmery skin in the summer, you need to scoop up MAC's Dazzle Drops in either Dazzlepeach or Dazzlepink. This magic potion is on sale for just $19 a bottle via the MAC site. You can use Dazzle Drops on the daily and on any body part for dewy skin with a pearlescent sheen.

2. Givenchy Le Rouge Sculpt Two-Tone Lipstick

It's a two-fer! Givenchy's two-toned, luxurious lipstick offers both contour and pigment in one fell swoop. There are five color combos available on sale for less than $25 at Sephora. It's a whole lot of glamour in one tube, and you can customize your lip look depending on how much or how little you swipe across your pucker.

3. QVC Christmas In July Promotion

There are several months to go until the Christmas season arrives. But who cares about that small detail? Certainly not QVC, which is currently hosting its Christmas In July promotion. There are several sets on sale and participating brands include Clinique, Philosophy, Benefit, beautyblender, and more. You can get a head start on Christmas shopping and avoid the hectic holiday rush or you can treat yourself to a Philosophy trio for $70 or a Glamglow Hydration Dream Team Set for $35.

4. Milani Cosmetics Buy One, Get One 50% Off

From July 4 through July 7, the drugstore brand is doing a buy one, get one half-price sale. According to Refinery 29, the sale is sitewide and no code is required. You can come away with quite a haul since the brand's products are on-trend and affordable. Don't snooze on the Stay Put Eyeliner, which is $9, or the Gilded Noir Eyeshadow Palette, which is $20. There are lots of face products and lipsticks to try, too.

5. L'Oreal Buy One, Get One 50% Off

Ulta is offering a buy one, get one 50% off discount on L'Oreal makeup, hair, skin care, and sun care products from now through July 20. It's the perfect opportunity to try buzzy products, like the brand's Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara. It's also an excellent time to stock up fan favorites like True Match Super Blendable Blush.

6. Urban Decay Travel-Size Elements Space Powder

You don't need to rely on the sun for your glow up this summer. Fake it 'til you make it with Urban Decay's Elements Space Powder. The silky and shimmering powder will give you ALL of the radiance and luminosity you've been seeking. It's less than $10 for the travel-size version, which will last forever since a little goes a long, long way.

7. Drybar 20% Off Sale

The hair brand is discounting all products, tools, and kits by 20% from now through July 5. There's no code needed and products will be priced as marked. The Detox Dry Shampoo in the original scent smells like heaven in a can and is marked down from $23 to $19. The Buttercup Blow-Dryer is normally $195 but is discounted to $156 during the sale. It's an investment that cuts drying time by 20% and ensures you'll spend less time doing your hair and more time outside having fun.

8. CVS Free Gift With Purchase

For the month of July, CVS is giving away free beauty products. From now through July 6, CVS Beauty Club members can spend $25 on qualifying beauty items at CVS.com to receive the "Gift With Purchase" bag stuffed with offerings from Sun Bum and sheet masks from The Crème Shop, Oh K!, and CVS' in-house Beauty 360 brand. All shoppers can get the free gift bag when they spend $30 on cosmetics and self-care products at CVS stores or online from July 7 through July 27.

9. Jane Iredale Free 24-Karat Gold Dust

Shoppers will receive a free 24-Karat Gold Dust Shimmer Powder with any $75 purchase on the Jane Iredale site on July 4. Why bother getting sun-kissed skin by laying out in the sun on Independence Day when you can go faux thanks to this loose highlighter? It is usually $14 and can be used on the lips, cheeks, brows, and beyond.

Go ahead and shuffle your plans this holiday week to include some retail therapy. Take an hour out of your day, stock up on beauty products, and then resume your summertime and Fourth fun.