Kylie Jenner won’t let a beauty lover breathe with all of her brand’s surprise launches. Setting fans up to live their best bronzed life for the heated season, Kylie Jenner is launching a summer collection for Kylie Cosmetics. Plus, the makeup mogul designed a whole new formula for a bunch of the new products.

Kylie Cosmetics announced the newly dubbed “Under the Sea Collection” seasonal line to fans via Instagram in a video post featuring a glimmering shell-shaped PR package filled with the 11-pieces of Ky-inspired makeup. Fans can expect new product formulas in this summer launch, including what Jenner calls “Lip Blush.”

“It’s perfect for the summer,” Jenner said in the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Story. “It almost is like a little tint for a natural look but it feels so smooth, dries kind of matte, but really really thin. I’ve been using this a lot when I do my makeup super natural.”

Also included in the collection are three bullet lipsticks: two mattes and one metallic lip topper, a high gloss, four newly formulated Shimmer Eye Glazes, and the Summer Eyeshadow Palette.

The collection goes on sale on KylieCosmetics.com starting July 10 at 3 p.m. PT and 12 p.m. ET.

The youngest Jenner (and billionaire) has already dropped some highly anticipated products in 2019 for her cosmetics brands with an eyebrow collection, highlighters and bronzers, the Kylie Skin line, and more recently, her third sister collaboration with Khloe. However, Jenner has made it a habit to still drop collections on her own that are always in tune with the season. The Under the Sea Collection is definitely a summer makeup mood.

The Lip Blushes come in two shades to accommodate different skin tones. The rosy mauve shade is named Bikini Bod and the other deep red rose tone comes in the shade Boss Bay.

The other lippies in this collection are the three lipsticks. Fans will be equipped with more summery tones in the hot coral matte shade Paradise Please, the peachy pink matte in Beach Bum, and the shimmery rose gold lip topper in the shade Endless Summer.

The four new Shimmer Eye Glazes are truly something to behold. With a duo chrome finish (or two color shimmers in one) the Shimmer Eye Glazes are like pops of summer on the eyelids. The golden icy shimmer is called Ocean Child, the pink shimmer is called Deep Sea Dreams, the bronze shade is Night Swim, and the blue to green shift shimmer is Aqua Mama.

Jenner has admitted to her love of glosses and includes one universal High Gloss in the shade You Are the Sun, a peachy nude for every lip color. Makeup lovers are free to rock alone or atop one of the matte lipsticks.

The biggest featured item in this collection is this amazing 12-shade eyeshadow palette. The Under the Sea Palette includes four neutral matte shades and eight shimmery shades. Jenner mentions in the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Story that she also featured a new metallic formula for the shade Seashell Kisses and a new glitter formula for the Grinch green shade Can I Keep You.

If you're a fan of color who likes to dabble in shimmers, this is totally for you. In fact, there's something in this collection for just about everyone.