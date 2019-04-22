There’s an undeniable power in Kylie Jenner’s eyebrows that makeup fans will soon be able to harness for their own brow game. Kylie Jenner is launching a Kybrows collection for Kylie Cosmetics, and it’s everything beauty lovers could want to achieve Ky’s, well, beautiful thick brows.

The makeup mogul shared the news of the Kybrows launch on Instagram and Twitter with a promo video. The up-close shot shows Kylie against a pink background wearing a neon pink eyeshadow while simply serving face to viewers. Plus, Kylie pops in quick use of one of the new Kybrow pencil products.

Not only did Kylie tease a tutorial of a not-on-the-market product that's in the collection, but the video also flashes a glimpse at the entire line of Kybrow products. From what’s clearly displayed in the video, the collection will include eyebrow pomades, spoolie brushes, roll-up eyebrow pencils, and more that has yet to be revealed.

Beauty news Instagram account Trendmood1 shared the announcement of the Kybrow collection and also mentions that a brow gel and brow powder will also be part of this collection.

What’s most important is when fans can nab this line that hasn’t yet existed in the Kylie Cosmetics family. According to both Kylie and her brand’s Instagram posts, the collection will be available April 29 on the Kylie Cosmetics website.

The news should be no surprise to anyone seeing as fans of Kylie's beauty empire have been waiting a long time for this. According to the blog KylieLipKit, Kylie trademarked the Kybrow name in 2016. The same blog predicted the launch of the makeup creator's Kyshadow that was also trademarked and here fans stand waiting in the wings for pomades, brow gel, and spoolie brushes.

Fans were also warned when Kylie took a poll on Twitter in 2016 asking them what they'd want to see next from her makeup brand. The social media star offered up options for eyeshadow, bronzer, and eyebrow kit, and loose powders, all of which are products that have now come to fruition under the Kylie Cosmetics name.

While almost half of everyone who voted were opting for an eyebrow kit, this new Kybrow launch is the product that's coming to Kylie Cosmetics fans much later than the others that have already launched. Although, to be fair, she's putting some respect on eyebrows by offering an entire collection of Kybrow products.

Kylie Cosmetics has already given fans a whole lot of products to work with already, and for three years, it's been a long time coming for Kybrows to show up on shelves. Kylie first began her cosmetics company with her infamous lip kits. Since the boom of her lippies, the launches continued into 30 shades of concealer, limited edition holiday releases, blushes, bronzers, and Kylighters. Now fans can create one of the many arch shapes bestowed on the 21-year-old makeup maven herself.

If there's one thing fans can learn from this launch, it's that when Kylie Jenner trademarks her name in a product, they can expect it will actually come to full form on her site.