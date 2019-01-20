It turns out even stars get FOMO. On Saturday, Kylie Jenner invited Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin on vacation after the couple joked about how jealous they were of the mogul's most recent getaway. Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott are currently on an island getaway with their daughter, Stormi. The vacation is both a chance to celebrate Stormi's first birthday and an opportunity to relax after a major professional year. It's not clear where the couple chose to visit, but the makeup mogul has posted plenty of beachside photos from the trip on Instagram. The shots included a picture of her hugging Scott near a colorful beach cabin, enjoying the ocean with Baby Stormi, and posing on the deck of a boat.

One photo from the vacation caught the attention of Bieber and Baldwin, who are Jenner's longtime friends. The star shared a picture of a pool in the tropical paradise, writing, "don't ever wanna leave." According to E! News, Bieber commented on the photo, writing, "Wow lucky where's the invite to hails and i." Apparently, Jenner and Scott would be open to a double date vacation in the future. Jenner replied, "lolll you love birds can come next time." The Sorry singer has yet to respond, but it seems like these pals might have to team up for their next trip.

Bieber and Baldwin may not have been invited for this trip, but Jenner did bring along her BFF Jordyn Woods. On Thursday, Jenner posed with Woods and Stormi in matching beach looks. She posted several photos from their hang, captioning one photo, "MY GIRLS" with a green heart and clover emoji. She also shared another picture from the resort with Woods and Stormi, writing, "love these two more than life itself." The two besties also posed together on the beach a few days later, posting matching photos on their Instagram. Jenner wrote: "check Jordyn Woods page to see MY view" with the heart eyes emoji.

2018 was a busy year for Jenner and Scott, so it's no wonder the couple need some time to relax. The rapper released his third studio album, including his chart-topping single "SICKO MODE". He also embarked on the Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour, which he brought along Jenner and Stormi for as they traveled across the United States. Jenner continued her successful makeup line, and she recently announced new blushes, kylighters, and bronzers will debut this year. The couple are clearly taking advantage of the tropical getaway, and it was enough to make their celeb pals envious.

Given how much fun Jenner was having with friends and family on the vacation, it's no wonder Bieber and Baldwin would be eager for an invite. The trip was just the beginning of what will likely be an all-out birthday celebration for Stormi. The reality star's daughter turns one on Feb. 1, and Jenner's already begun party preparations, according to Us Weekly. On Saturday, Kim Kardashian celebrated Chicago's first birthday with an elaborate Alice in Wonderland themed party. Jenner will likely throw an equally spectacular bash for Stormi, since the star has been excited about the milestone birthday for months.

It's not clear if Jenner will plan Stormi's birthday party to take place during their tropical getaway, or at home with the rest of the family. One thing is for sure — Jenner and Scott will have to remember to send an invite to Bieber and Baldwin, or their friends will have even more fear of missing out.