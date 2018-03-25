On Sunday, March 25, Us Weekly reported that Kylie Jenner is reportedly no longer part of the lawsuit against Blac Chyna with Rob Kardashian. Bustle has reached out to reps for Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian, but has not received a response yet. Chyna's lawyer Lisa Bloom issued the following statement to Bustle:

After six months of aggressively litigating against Ms. Jenner, we were able to force her to drop her meritless case against Blac Chyna. We look forward to prevailing against the only other remaining plaintiff, Rob Kardashian, as well. He filed this lawsuit in revenge after we went to court to obtain restraining orders against his vicious and illegal acts of revenge porn against Chyna. I am proud to continue to represent Chyna as she stands up against slut shaming.

The Kylie and Rob's lawsuit was filed in September 2017. According to court documents obtained by People, Rob claimed that Chyna allegedly damaged his Bentley with a chair and allegedly choked him with an iPhone cord in December 2016. The alleged fight took place in a house owned by Kylie that Chyna and Rob were renting at the time. Court documents claimed that alleged incident reportedly caused over $100,000 worth of damage. In the lawsuit, Kylie had claimed that Chyna allegedly made a “deliberate attempt to extort the Kardashian family for her own monetary gains" in an "outright fraud to shake down the Kardashian family." (At the time of the report, Chyna’s lawyer had no comment and Bustle did not receive a response from reps for Kylie or Rob.)

In 2017, Chyna had filed 11 complaints against the Kardashian-Jenner family (Rob, Kylie, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner). According to court documents obtained by Bustle last year, Chyna is suing Rob for alleged assault, battery, domestic violence, distribution of private materials, intrusion into private affairs, disclosure of private facts, harassment, defamation (libel), false light, and interference prospective economic relations. Chyna filed a lawsuit against the rest of the family members for alleged false light, interference with contractual relations, and interference prospective economic relations. In November 2017, Us Weekly reported that Chyna filed to remove Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner from her lawsuit.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chyna's lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family, the court documents said that Chyna alleged the family "intentionally interfered" with her "talent agreement" and her "prospective economic advantage" by telling E! not continue with another season of Rob & Chyna, which was renewed for a second season in December 2016. Rob and Chyna premiered in September 2016 and aired six episodes.

Chyna's lawsuit against the Kardashian family also alleged that E! agreed to pay Chyna to appear in four episodes hit E! reality TV series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The court documents claimed the following:

"However, this agreement was always intended to give the network a few months to reconvene negotiations for season two after Kris Jenner and the Kardashian sisters had time to 'cool off.'"

At the time of the report, E! had no comment when reached by Bustle. In July 2017, Variety reported the reality series wasn't on E!'s schedule. An E! spokesperson told Variety at the time:

"While filming on Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been ongoing, spin-off Rob & Chyna has not been in production for several months and the series is not currently on the E! schedule. As always, we follow the family’s lead regarding their lives and relationships, and viewers saw firsthand as the family discussed putting Rob & Chyna on hold in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians this spring. Keeping Up with the Kardashians is not filming right now."

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reportedly began dating in January 2016 and, in September 2016, Kris Jenner announced that the couple was expecting a baby girl via Twitter. Rob and Chyna's daughter Dream Renée Kardashian was born on Nov. 10, 2016. The couple reached a custody agreement to coparent Dream in September 2017.