Kylie Jenner Is Wearing Toe Rings So Dust Off Your Middle School Jewelry Box

Open toe shoe season is here and you can show off your pedicure through flip flops, espadrilles, slides, and more. Sure, you can rock summery nail polish colors or cool nail art. However, an '00s accessories trend related to your feet appears to be making comeback. Kylie Jenner wore toe rings while showing off her pastel pink pedicure on Instagram. This fashion move "toe-tally" signaled the official return of an accessory that was so popular over a decade ago. Proceed to dust off your middle school jewelry box and get in on the fun.

In a video posted to her personal Instagram on June 14, Jenner wiggled her toes while displaying her fresh, pretty pedi and rocking a bejeweled pair of flip flops. The makeup mogul and reality star actually hit on several trends at once with this clip. Pastel colors are in vogue right now — thanks, Taylor Swift! — while bedazzled and upscaled thong sandals are always an easy way to dress up your feet and a simple or loungey summer ensemble.

But it was those matchy-matchy and golden toe rings that stood out the most. Jenner opted for simple and thin metallic bands spread across several toes. She mixed things up by wearing one toe ring on her left foot and two toe rings on her right foot.

Jenner offered a thoroughly 2019 take on toe rings by piling on multiple rings and by going for subtle asymmetry. There are many other ways to wear this trend, which was favored by Britney Spears and Jennifer Aniston back in the early and mid-'00s. You can stack multiple rings on a single toe or wear just one to make a statement. There are also plenty of toe ring styles available. You can certainly go with blingy and bold or you can select petite bands in whatever finish or material you prefer.

Jenner posted another shot of her pastel pedicure and toe rings alongside her epic, tie-dye manicure. Fans and fashion watchers will notice that she matched her Kylie Cosmetics-branded slides to her toenail polish. But the gold rings on her fingers also matched those on her toes, as well as her anklets, in what was a fully coordinated accessories effort.

Jenner's initial toe ring post already generated 17 million likes. That means you should see an uptick in toe ring styles when scrolling through Instagram. And while Jenner often brings massive attention to beauty and fashion trends thanks to her 138 million strong Instagram following, several other celebrities have already brought this trend back to the forefront. So she can't solely be credited with resurrecting the toe ring look.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The aforementioned Aniston wore the tiniest toe ring in her photo spread for the September 2018 cover of InStyle magazine. Meanwhile, Julia Roberts wore toe rings on each foot to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. The toe rings were an excellent finishing touch to the actor's red carpet look, which was a Stella McCartney ensemble that featured tuxedo pants x tulle skirt hybrid and strappy black heels.

Ultimately, toe rings are easy way to add a little fun to your feet in the summer.