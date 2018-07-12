Kylie Jenner has been in the news a lot this week, most recently following the announcement that she will be the youngest ever self-made billionaire in history thanks to her beauty ventures. But that's not the only beauty news people are talking about: Jenner shared a video that showed Stromi's ears are pierced, and fans had a lot to say about the matter.

In a pink-washed video, Jenner is lying in bed with her five month old, leaning over as Stormi plays with her hair. As Stormi tugs on her locks, Jenner leans down to give her cheek a kiss, and the whole time we're treated to the view of telltale diamonds in Stormi's ears. She officially has her ears pierced.

While Jenner is no stranger to social media, she has been somewhat private when it comes to her daughter. While her Instagram and Snapchat has a constant stream of selfies, new nail pictures, and outfit mirror shots, Jenner has only posted a select few photos and videos when it comes to Stormi. This isn't out of place for the beauty mogul, especially considering that she kept her pregnancy private until she gave birth. While she is a reality TV star, that doesn't mean she wants to share every aspect of her life, or is obligated to.

“She clearly made a conscious decision to step away from the spotlight. Kylie didn’t want her pregnancy to be a circus,” an insider source told People. “She is actually very private about certain aspects of her personal life."

The same reason could also be applied to why she's keeping her first months as a mom fairly under wraps — especially considering how much new moms get judged and how much unsolicited advice they receive.

For example, even though the clip of Jenner playing with her daughter is about five seconds long, there is already an array of opinions on how Stormi might be too young to have her ears pierced.

People took to Twitter and Instagram to share their concern, mainly voicing the opinion that five months old is too early to pierce a child's ears. But there are many cultures around the world that pierce their kids' ears at an infant age, and it's common practice outside of the United States to give babies studs before they reach the age of one.

For example, in Mexico, it's common to get girls' ears pierced right in the hospital, right after birth. It's a normal thing to do in Latino cultures, so much so that new moms often get gold studs as presents, and their daughters leave the hospital wearing them. The same goes for many Asian, Middle Eastern, and African cultures, who pierce their babies' ears before they reach the age of one. For many, it's a cultural tradition.

But one doesn't need to be part of a certain culture in order to do it — and in the end there is no right or wrong answer when it comes to piercings. It is the decision of the parents, who know best how to take care of their child.

Jenner isn't the only mom in the public eye who has pierced her child's ears before the age of one, either. Kim Kardashian got North's ear pierced around her first birthday.

Khloé Kardashian also pierced her daughter's ears, getting True studs at around two months old.

Gisele Bündchen got her seven month old gold earrings as well, and posted a photo of her and her happy baby on Instagram.

In the end, baby ear piercings aren't as uncommon as one might think. It just depends on the parent, and Jenner is a great one.