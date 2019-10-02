One of the most famous couples has reportedly decided to call it quits. Late on Tuesday, Oct. 1, TMZ reported that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have split up, according to sources. (Bustle reached out to reps for Kylie and Scott for comment, but did not immediately hear back.) The outlet noted that the couple hasn't been publicly seen together since they walked the red carpet at the premiere for Scott's Netflix documentary, Look Mom, I Can Fly with their daughter, Stormi. Kylie last posted about Scott on social media on Sept. 10, sharing a photo from a joint Playboy photoshoot the couple did together. Kylie and Scott recently interviewed each other for Playboy in a feature published on Sept. 13.

A source told People, “They are taking some time but not done. They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.” TMZ's source stated that the couple had been trying to work on the relationship for a while, but then Kylie and Scott decided to take a break a few weeks ago. Fueling this speculation is the fact that Scott wasn't present in Kris Jenner's family photo with Kylie, Stormi, and boyfriend Corey Gamble from Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding in South Carolina on Monday, Sept. 30. Kylie also posted several photos from the event, but none of the photos featured Scott. A TMZ report from early on Sept. 30 stated that Scott was attending the wedding with Kylie, but on Oct. 1, the outlet reported that Scott did not accompany Kylie and Stormi to the nuptials.

TMZ also points out that Kylie and Scott have taken breaks in their relationship in the past as well. Breakup and cheating rumors have circulated through Kylie and Scott's relationship, most notably in February 2019, when Scott postponed a Buffalo, NY, concert. It was rumored that Kylie had reportedly accused him of cheating and Scott reportedly postponed the concert to return to her in Los Angeles, according to Entertainment Tonight. Scott's rep told the outlet, "Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat. He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather."

The couple reportedly began dating around April 2017 and, several months later, TMZ reported that Travis and Kylie were pregnant with their first child together. The couple welcomed their daughter Stormi in February 2018. In their recent joint Playboy feature, Scott asked Kylie why she thought their relationship worked so well. She answered, "We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger."

