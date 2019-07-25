If you follow Kylie Jenner on Instagram, you would know that you're bound to see posts featuring the reality star's adorable baby Stormi on one of her many sweet family outings. That was especially the case recently as Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's adventure with baby Stormi, which she detailed on Instagram, was just one of the most precious things ever.

Brace yourselves, folks, because you're not just about to see some of the most adorable photos of the Jenner-Webster family, you're also about to read one of the sweetest Instagram captions to boot. On July 25, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote about how she, Scott, and Stormi all went on a fun adventure together. While it's unclear exactly what kind of excursion they went on, based on Stormi's safari hat in one of her mom's pics, it looks like they may have gotten to see some animals on their family trip.

In Jenner's photo collage, Stormi, donning her bright smile, could be seen sitting with her dad as they went on their adventure. She captioned the post with a meaningful note in honor of her little one, writing,

"we took our baby on an adventure yesterday 🤠🦋💛💛 ugh i love this little girl so much. not only do i think she‘s the cutest thing in the world.. she’s got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul 💛💛"

The reality star also included a brief clip of one of Stormi's interactions with Scott that featured the rapper giving her a silly, flurry of kisses. Stormi giggled along with her dad before resting her head on his shoulder and giving him a little pat on the back. It is seriously the definition of cuteness. Jenner would probably agree with that, as she wrote, "p.s. the pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time 😫."

In addition to posting a couple of clips from their outdoors adventure on her Instagram Story, Jenner also posted a side-by-side photo of baby Stormi, from their recent trip, and herself as a baby. As you can see in the screenshot below, the Life of Kylie star and her daughter are totally twinning.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

In the comments section of the post, Jenner's family and friends couldn't help but gush over Stormi's latest adventure. Scott responded to the post with a slew of heart emojis and a note about their animal-filled excursion.

Jenner's good friend, Harry Hudson, commented with, "She's the best baby. Y'all did it." Where's the lie though?

Both Hailey Bieber and Jenner's older sister, Kendall Jenner, have "baby fever" after seeing the cuteness overload in the reality star's post.

Kim Kardashian also commented on the post with the simple, to the point, and incredibly accurate message, writing, "OMGGGG the cutest!!!!"

As previously mentioned, this is far from the first time that Jenner has shared some adorable family moments featuring her little one. But, from the slew of smiley pics to the sweet-as-can-be daddy-daughter video, this may be one of the reality star's cutest posts featuring baby Stormi yet.