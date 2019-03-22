Kylie Jenner knows how to rock a magazine cover. She is a member of one of Hollywood's most famous families, after all. Her latest cover, though, is going to give you some serious nostalgia because Kylie Jenner's 2019 Interview magazine cover has the Kylie Cosmetics founder looking just like Carmen Sandiego. Okay, so she's like a really sexy, adult Carmen Sandiego, but the vibes are still totally there.

On Thursday, March 21, Jenner took to her Instagram to showcase her latest cover work for Interview. Basically, she took your favorite childhood television show and updated its star in a super sexy way. In the photo, Jenner is rocking a red, latex bodysuit with an ultra high-cut thigh, which, you know, is not exactly Carmen Sandiego's usual ensemble. However, it's the other touches that are reminiscent of the famous dark-haired character.

Alongside the body suit, Jenner is rocking red latex gloves, a high neckline, and the most obvious Carmen Sandiego-esque accessory is her huge, wide brimmed hat. Mix these with her signature dark wavy hair, and Jenner definitely seems to be channeling her inner spy.

The photo, for the cover of the German publication of Interview was shot by photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli, and of course, Jenner had her own glam squad to help including long time makeup artist Ariel Tejada. They basically turned the makeup mogul into Sandiego, hair swoosh and all.

So on point, right?

Jenner's Interview cover may be major when it comes to style, but it's far from her only major magazine appearance so far this year. In fact, there may be one magazine that's even better than this turn as Carmen Sandiego's lookalike even if the two appearances are totally different.

In case you didn't hear, Jenner was featured in Forbes only a few weeks ago. While her fashion was much more subdued than her all latex, modern Carmen Sandiego, her appearance in the magazine was about more than fashion. The Forbes appearance was all about Jenner's success as a business woman.

Rick Kern/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the beginning of March, Jenner was declared the youngest self-made billionaire ever and while the moniker of self-made ruffled some feathers, the title is what landed Jenner a spot in Forbes magazine and a name on the list. Plus, it's for good reason.

According to Forbes, Jenner's decision to distribute her Kylie Cosmetics products with Ulta Beauty resulted in a nine percent increase in revenue for the reality star's eponymous company and garnered her an addition $54.5 million in sales. The magazine now estimates that Jenner's brand is worth a whopping $900 million making Jenner, well, totally loaded. Regardless of whether or not you believe Jenner is self-made, she's still one of the youngest billionaires ever and earned her spot in the magazine.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether you're all about Jenner serving looks on the cover of Interview or want to know more about this business savvy billionaire in Forbes, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul seems to be a master at both giving fans fashion and business. Now, that she's rocking that Carmen Sandiego look, who knows, maybe she's thinking about taking a turn as an international spy next. She is King Kylie, after all.