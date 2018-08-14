Kylie Jenner has been serving up a lot of style inspiration this week thanks to her 21st birthday, and while the beauty mogul has a penchant for a multimillion dollar designer closet, not all of her birthday week pieces broke the bank. Case in point: Kylie Jenner's $68 birthday crop top from Alpha Omega, the Millie Bralet, is in most people's budget, and it's still surprisingly available.

This past weekend Jenner celebrated her big day by throwing a Barbie themed birthday party in which she had not one, but two outfit changes. One of the outfits was a Swarovski crystal covered tube top romper that Fashion Nova quickly duped for a doable $35, but fashion lovers were disappointed (but not shocked) to learn that it quickly sold out. But that doesn't mean you can't copy her other looks.

The crop top in question was revealed on Instagram, when Jenner posted a photo of her standing in front of a classic Rolls Royce that Travis Scott gifted her as a present for her milestone day. While the car was definitely something to swoon over, so was Jenner's decidedly casual but on-trend outfit.

With her bleached blonde hair parted in the middle and knotted into a low bun, she wore a thick-strapped, ruffled crop top from brand Alpha Omega.

The ruffle acted as the entire top, stopping just underneath her chest, which she styled with a pair of light wash, high waist mom jeans and lace-up boots.

Jenner is known to wear more affordable brands in between her parade of designer outfits, where she has a slew of pieces from fast fashion brands like Fashion Nova, rocking many of their bodycon dresses and trendy swimsuits. Now she has also introduced Alpha Omega into her wardrobe, which is a Los Angeles-based ready to wear clothing brand that has that "California effortless cool" aesthetic down-pat.

"Whether you're sipping piña colada under a cabana or you're shopping along Venice Beach, this top has got you covered," the top's product description read. It also comes in ivory and mustard in addition to the black option, giving you plenty of different styles to choose from.

While Jenner styled hers with '90s inspired high waist jeans, the brand actually created a complimenting pair of pants that you could buy separately for the top, creating a matching set. The pants in question are called the "Millie Crop Pants," and they too come in black, ivory, or mustard options.

Featuring a pleated waistband that compliments the ruffles of the bralet, the pants also sport an early-2000's-esque square belt with metal eyelets to keep them firmly at your waist. Made from linen, they have a tapered leg and a cropped hem, and would be a perfect purchase for those who love playing with fashion but don't necessarily like to stand in front of their closets all day trying to piece together outfits.

But seeing how just about anything that the Kardashian-Jenner clan touches sells out nearly immediately, you will have to act fast if you want to add these two styles to your own wardrobe.