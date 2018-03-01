If your partner has been slacking off in the "unexpected romantic gestures" department, they might want to take a note from Travis Scott. The 25-year-old rapper and Kylie Jenner welcomed their first child — daughter Stormi — into the world four weeks ago. So, naturally, Travis Scott sent Kylie Jenner a massive flower arrangement, seemingly to celebrate the occasion of Stormi's one-month birthday. And, as is customary when it comes to the absurdly extravagant floral arrangements gifted to the Kardashian-Jenner crew, in this case, "massive" quite literally means "enough flower bouquets to stockpile a greenhouse." Or, alternatively, a Kylie Jenner-sized mansion.

Scott posted about his daughter's one-month birthday via an impossibly sweet Snapchat photo (and caption to match) Thursday morning, March 1, but it was Jenner's Snapchat story that had fans swooning on Wednesday night. Upon receiving the surprise gift from her "baby daddy," the 20-year-old reality star took to Snapchat to share a video of the floral oasis with her fans. Because, as the video makes patently clear, a photograph probably wouldn't have been able to do the setup much justice. Why? There were simply too many flowers.

The video, which Jenner posted to her Snapchat story Wednesday night, feels sort of like an ephemeral walking tour of some kind of botanic paradise. For approximately 15 glorious seconds, Jenner's fans can catch a glimpse of what gift giving looks like in the Kardashian-Jenner family. And that's pretty exciting, since, apparently, gift-giving looks like this:

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

The video shows the interior of Jenner's home, quite literally blossoming with what looks like hundreds of pink flowers (in slightly varying shades), which line the hallways in elegant — and unbelievably sprawling — clusters. (Seriously, you need to watch the video to understand the sheer scope of this arrangement.) In the bottom-right corner of the screen, overlaying the video, Jenner penned a caption that probably sums up most peoples' reactions to the overwhelming display. "Ok baby daddy," she wrote.

Later on Thursday morning, Scott made it clear that the celebration was for Stormi's one-month milestone with a Snapchat post that has "No. 1 Dad" written all over it. Not literally. Accompanying a truly heartwarming close-up shot of Stormi donning a baby pink sweater with a heart printed across its chest that reads "DADDY," Scott's caption pays homage to his daughter's one-month birthday, as well as her ensemble. "My lil mama 1 month today her favorite unit of course," Scott wrote.

Travis Scott/Snapchat

Jenner's floral arrangement was certainly not the first time Scott proved himself a masterful gift-giver for the ages. Following the birth of their daughter, which, as Jenner revealed on Instagram several days later, happened on February 1, Scott took the "push present" concept to an entirely new level. As Us Weekly reported, Scott gifted his girlfriend of 11 months a black Ferrari, which reportedly goes for upwards of $1.4 million and is equipped with a set of butterfly doors and a sleek, red interior. Jenner posted a photo of the luxury car to Snapchat on Feb. 24, with the caption "can't believe she's mine."

This is also not the first time in recent history that Jenner received an exorbitant floral arrangement celebrating her daughter's birth. Three weeks ago, Jenner took to social media to share a similarly gorgeous gift with her fans: 443 white-stem roses, which, Jenner explained in a Snapchat post, symbolized the time her daughter was born, at 4:43 p.m. Some people seemed pretty convinced that the flowers were from Scott, but based on Jenner's posts it seemed more likely that they were from her best friend Jordyn Woods. Jenner never explicitly revealed the identity of the thoughtful gift-giver, though, so the jury's still out on that one.

But, judging by Scott's most recent floral-themed romantic gesture, it looks like he's got the whole gift giving thing down to a science. What kind of grandeur he'll come up with next is anyone's guess. But, whenever he does, rest assured: We'll probably see the whole shebang play out on Snapchat.