It isn't often that Kylie Jenner gets personal on social media, but when she does, it's totally worth it. On Monday night, Jenner shared a very personal Instagram post about being proud of herself, taking the opportunity to remind her followers that she's not perfect and that they should be "more gentle" with themselves at the same time.

Jenner's post included a photo of herself standing in front of the ocean at sunset, and then, she dove into the deep stuff. She started by saying that she's proud of her strength after growing up in the spotlight, and the difficulties she's had along the way.

Jenner wrote:

"I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes. my first tattoo was 'sanity' to remind myself everyday to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like i had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface."

It's true — Jenner is only 21, and she has had to deal with a lot of change in her life as the world watched, most recently becoming a mother to Stormi. But so far, it seems like she's doing pretty well, and she deserves to talk about how proud she is of herself.

Jenner went on to let her followers know that they should focus on the things that make them happy and that they should be a little nicer to themselves. She continued:

"be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. we are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. now is your season. we all have a magnificent destiny."

Of course, some of Jenner's sisters have already chimed in on the post, including Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, leaving comments to share how proud they are of her, too.

"Amen sweet sister!!!! I am proud of you always," Khloé wrote.

"I am proud of you," Kourtney added. " Let it out."

kyliejenner/Instagram

Despite having most of her life unfold on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Jenner has done her best to stay as private as she can, and she keeps a lot more things to herself than most of her family does. But when she opens up — like she did in this post and when she announced Stormi's birth — it's always worth the wait.

Jenner's caption is a good reminder that we're all human, including reality stars. Like she said, it's always a good idea to be more gentle with yourself. It's good to hear her speak so positively of herself after admitting that she's had ups and downs, and there's no doubt she was able to help some of her followers who are struggling with her post.