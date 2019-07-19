Kylie Jenner's Neon Yellow French Manicure Is Totally Worth Copying

Kylie Jenner's Instagram often functions as a source of nail art inspiration. That's because the makeup mogul and mother of Stormi Webster can be relied upon to rock statement nail looks. Her latest nail art post features a fun twist on the classic French manicure. Kylie Jenner's two-tone neon nails could be one of the easiest-to-copy nail trends of the summer.

Jenner has been living her best life while on vacation in Turks and Caicos this past week. She posed for a series of photos in a vintage, baby blue Chanel bikini that came out before she was born and has been sharing yacht-side pictures on her feed. She also posted a shot while wearing a lemon-hued swimsuit with cut-outs and branded with the Kylie Skin logo. But it was Jenner's neon yellow and pale pink manicure that was the most memorable thing in the image posted on July 19.

Jenner's seriously long, squared off, and '90s style tips were yellow and starkly shifted to pink midway down the length of the nail to the cuticle. It was an unexpected way to slay a French manicure. It was also quite fitting that Jenner opted to go with such a '90s-era shape for her nails, since she was born in 1997. She always pays homage to the decade of her birth with her fashion and beauty looks, thus keeping the past alive in her own way.

The tips of Jenner's mani also matched her bathing suit. That was likely not an accident. Jenner further accessorized her swimsuit and her nail art with a simple and thin band on her ring finger. It's best not to pile on gobs or stacks of rings when doing a major manicure since you don't want the jewelry to compete with the nail art. Of course Jenner is not the first person to do a twist on a French manicure with long, acrylic nails. It was still fun to see her match her digits to her beach attire.

Jenner also rocked the tie-dyed nail trend in an Insta post earlier this summer. This manicure featured the same long and square shape but boasted a swirl of pink, yellow, and blue hues.

Jenner's love of good manicure stems from growing up with Kris Jenner. She and big sister Kendall told ELLE back in 2017 that their mother used to have a nail artist come to the house for manicures so her daughters would always look "put together." In the same interview, Kylie admitted she was getting weekly manicures in order to have her nails done correctly.

If you engage in regular manicures, be it every week or every other week, and like to try head-turning nail art or color combos, you can copy Jenner's look or customize something similar. You can obviously mix and match neons colors or go with a shorter-length or almond shape. There are so many ways to make a long and two-toned French manicure distinctly your own.

Nail art is a form of expression and can also function like an accessory to your OOTD — whether you are headed out for a date or plan to spend to entire day at the beach while soaking up the sun.