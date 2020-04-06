Every Kar-Jenner makes major changes to their appearance, but youngest member of the clan, Kylie Jenner, arguably switches up her look the most — except these days. According to an Instagram Live, Kylie Jenner's going on a quarantine-inspired "hair health journey," and it's giving her fans a chance to see the beauty mogul with a more natural look.

According to Insider, Jenner showcased her real hair in a short video on Instagram. She flipped her bronde, shoulder-length locks from side to side, captioning the clip, "Hair Health Journey RN." Over the weekend, Jenner explained her decision to give her hair some TLC when she appeared on an Instagram Live with friend Stassie Karanikolaou. In the pair's chat, the Kylie Cosmetics owner explained how this is the first time she's worn her hair natural, adding that she used a Dyson product to style it. She also said she's using hair masks and argan oil.

While Jenner's journey toward healthier, process-free, and extension-less hair is new, fans actually got a preview of the star's look not long ago. In February, hairstylist Jesus Guerrero gave Jenner a short haircut to prep for her bronde dye job.