In case you missed it, Kylie Jenner celebrated her 22nd birthday in style with a luxurious vacation to Positano, Italy with her friends and family. And based on all the photos and videos from the trip, the reality star clearly had a blast, particularly, with her baby right by her side. Kylie Jenner's Italian vacation photos with Stormi prove that the mother-daughter duo seriously have the most precious bond ever.

Previously, E! News reported that Jenner traveled to Italy along with her Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, and her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Naturally, Stormi was in attendance too in order to help celebrate her mom's birthday, which fell on Aug. 10. To celebrate her birthday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared some truly breathtaking snaps from her luxurious getaway.

On Aug. 11, the 22-year-old posted a photo of herself and her daughter, who posed with a silly face for the camera, in matching white looks as they enjoyed a mini cuddle session. Jenner captioned the post with a simple, but incredibly special, "a love without limits ✨" The Jenner-Webster crew also spent a "perfect day" together as they toured Positano, as seen in another series of photos of the family-of-three holding hands.

Jenner shared a video from her birthday celebration that featured baby Stormi singing along to "Happy Birthday" for her "mommy," and I can safely guarantee that it is the cutest thing you'll watch all day.

The cuteness didn't stop there though, as Jenner posted another series of snaps on Instagram featuring her tight bond with her daughter. The reality star first posted a stylish photo of herself posing against the oceanside backdrop. In her next snap, she posed with Stormi as the two shared a kiss, clearly enjoying their quality time together while in Italy.

As previously mentioned, E! News reported that Jenner celebrated her birthday in Positano in truly luxurious style (and based on the reality star's photos from her vacation, that was definitely true). According to the publication, the European excursion began days before the Life of Kylie star's actual birthday (on Aug. 10).

"Kylie and Travis left the Tranquility yacht on Wednesday night for dinner in Positano. They took their small boat to shore and were taken to Il San Pietro Hotel for a meal at Zass on a cliff overlooking the sea," a source shared with E! News, "Kylie and Travis were joined by Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble along with Kylie's friend Anastasia Karanikolaou."

The source continued to share that the birthday girl "seemed to have a very nice time" with her boyfriend, Scott, on their vacay, as they said that the couple, "looked very comfortable and happy to be there" during one particular dinner on the European mainland. They also detailed, "After dinner, they strolled through the garden taking more photos before heading back to their yacht."

Based on the many photos that Jenner shared on Instagram, including every adorable one featuring the birthday girl and her daughter, it's clear that she did indeed have a chic, relaxing, and incredibly fun time during her Italian b-day getaway.