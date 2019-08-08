The birthday fun continues for Kylie Jenner. After receiving an early gift from her boyfriend in the form of about a zillion roses, the reality star has turned to an overseas destination for the next phase of her b-day celebration. As E! News noted, Kylie Jenner's birthday trip to Italy with Travis Scott, her friends, and family was just as lavish as you'd imagine it would be.

To celebrate Jenner's 22nd birthday, which actually falls on Aug. 10, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star traveled to Italy for an early start to her special day. And based on the details from the start of her vacay, she already got a start to some good ole' rest and relaxation. According to E! News, once in Europe, Jenner — along with Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie — traveled to Positano, Italy in the most stylish way possible, via yacht.

"Kylie and Travis left the Tranquility yacht on Wednesday night for dinner in Positano. They took their small boat to shore and were taken to Il San Pietro Hotel for a meal at Zass on a cliff overlooking the sea," a source told the publication. As for the couple's daughter, Stormi Webster, she reportedly stayed on the yacht with a nanny while the rest of the family had dinner and explored Positano. "Kylie and Travis were seated next to each other and chatted with Kris," the source continued to reveal, "They looked very comfortable and happy to be there."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Surprisingly, the birthday girl hasn't shared any photos of her Italian getaway just yet. But, according to E! News' source, that didn't mean that Jenner didn't take photos during her candlelit, Italian dinner. "Kylie and Travis posed for many photos together and seemed to have a very nice time admiring the beautiful surroundings and the sea below," they revealed, "After dinner, they strolled through the garden taking more photos before heading back to their yacht."

While Jenner hasn't posted any photos from her European vacation on social media just yet, she did take to Instagram to show off one of her early birthday presents from her beau. On Aug. 5, the Life of Kylie star posted a video featuring her gift from Scott, which just so happened to be about a thousand roses that decorated her home. In the clip, she showed off the card that came with the gift, which read, "Happy Birthday!!!! We're just getting started. Love you!!!!"

Baby Stormi was all about the gift, as she could be seen throwing the rose petals around and playing amongst her mom's lavish present. Jenner was, obviously, so thrilled with the surprise too, as she captioned the video with, "My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️😭😭😭😭"

Even though she didn't recount some of her Italian birthday fun via Instagram (as the starlet is known to do), based on the details about her European getaway, it sounds like Jenner already got a great, and oh-so-lavish, start to her 22nd birthday celebration.