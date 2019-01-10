The Kardashians, Jenners, and KarJenners all have enviable closets. I'm looking at you, Kris Jenner, and your Birkin closet. But it's not entirely about super pricy and inaccessible couture. Really. Kylie Jenner wore a $65 outfit from Fashion Nova (sizes 0 to 3X available) and you can totally get one of your own. Replicating a Kardashian look without having to break the bank is easy.

While Kim Kardashian West recently gifted her nieces with mini Louis Vuitton handbags and while Kylie posed with a $75,000 all-black Birkin bag, the family is not above rocking cheap 'n' chic threads. Jenner wore a one-shoulder, fuzzy pink crop top with a pair of the brand's best-selling, high-waisted jeans. Actually, Kris Jenner's youngest daughter has been rocking lots of Fashion Nova pieces as of late.

But back to that pretty pink top.

The Kylie fashion fan account @kyliejennerclosets_ confirmed that Jenner's ensemble, which she labeled "On Wednesdays," was Fashion Nova. The brand did the same on its site.

The sweater is just $29.99 (sizes XS to XL) while the jeans (sizes 0 to 3X) are $34.99. So the two main pieces of Jenner's outfit were just $65. Something tells us the tiny purse may have been priciest component of her OOTD.

The jeans are timeless and can be worn at anytime and with anything. The sweater can be worn in warm weather climates, when the weather breaks in cold climates, or while layered in cold climates. It's certainly a versatile piece.

You can kopy Kylie's look and style it as you wish. Add a belt. Add a belly chain. Add a leather jacket. Add a hoodie. Pile on gobs of jewelry. Dress it up or down.

Clearly, Jenner appreciates a fast fashion deal as much as the rest of us.

Fuzz What You Heard One-Shoulder Sweater

Classic High Waist Skinny Jeans In Medium Blue

The two main pieces of this look won't wipe out your wallet.

Courtesy of Fashion Nova

This side-by-side comparison demonstrates how anyone can rock this ensemble. You can pair it with white dad sneakers, with OTK boots, with booties, with flip fops, with killer heels, or with combat boots.

Courtesy of Fashion Nova

From this vantage point, you can appreciate how the top allows the wearer to gracefully bare some skin and a shoulder. Why not pile on stacks and stacks of bangles and bracelets in all sorts of materials, finishes, and sizes to dress up the sleeveless arm in a punk rock way? The cut of the pink sweater avails itself of so many styling options.

Jenner loves a crop top — be it pink and fuzzy or a black zip up hoodie.

Blue hair, baby sunnies, Balenciaga heels, and a black Birkin — what an OOTD of a different and much more expensive sort.

While Jenner is fast tracking her way to billionaire with a "B" status via Kylie Cosmetics, she still can get down with a bargain-priced outfit. That makes her feel a bit more relatable to her legion of fans. You can totally copy her spring-ready look and add some accessories and other personal flourishes to make it truly your own.