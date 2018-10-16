While giving a speech during Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood event on Oct. 15, Mother Monster revealed that she and her talent agent boyfriend are engaged. The couple has been dating for a little more than a year and a half, and Lady Gaga and Christian Carino's relationship timeline prove that their low-key love story is highly swoon-worthy.

Gaga spilled the news of their engagement by just like, casually dropping the word "fiancé" on Monday night. The Star Is Born actor was being honored at Elle's celebration, and sweetly shouted out Carino during her acceptance speech.

"Bobby [Campbell, her manager], I love you," she started, as per Us Weekly. "My fiancé, Christian. All the loved ones in my life who take care of me every day. And Ryan Murphy, thanks for giving me my first leading role [in American Horror Story: Hotel]. You know that Golden Globe belongs to you."

See? So casual. There were probably more than a few people listening to her speech at the event who heard that and were like, "Hold up — did she just say fiancé?" and then started looking around quizzically for some kind of reassurance. (Bustle reached out to Gaga's rep for additional comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Rumors of Gaga and Carino's engagement first started floating around in November 2017. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Carino had popped the question earlier that summer — which, if true, means that they've been keeping this news on the DL for a while. Well, mostly. Aside from the rumors or whatever.

Anyway, cheers to the happy couple. In honor of their impending nuptials officially being out in the open, let's take a look back at Gaga and Carino's relationship timeline.

February 2017: They're First Spotted Getting Affectionate At The Super Bowl christiancarino on Instagram While it's unclear when they first crossed paths, it's probably safe to assume that they met on the job. Carino is a talent agent, and he was right by her side for one of the biggest gigs of her life — the Super Bowl LI halftime performance. People first snapped the pair getting cozy on the field together during the big game in February 2017, and their kissy-face selfies made it abundantly clear that they were definitely a couple. "They are actually pretty serious," a source told Us Weekly of the couple. "They’re both really happy. It works."

March 2017-May 2017: They Kind Of Go M.I.A. christiancarino on Instagram After February though, Gaga and Carino kind of fell of the face of the earth. OK, not really, but they did manage to keep their then-new relationship super under-wraps. Every now and again they'd get snapped by paparazzi — like before they celebrated her birthday in March — but they weren't like, shouting their love from the rooftops. They kept things really low-key, and somehow almost completely out of the public eye.

June 2017: They Hang Out In The Hamptons (& Reportedly Get Engaged) christiancarino on Instagram In June, the couple resurfaced in The Hamptons, where they took in some sand and sun. This is also around the time they'd reportedly get engaged (more on that later), but those rumors wouldn't surface for another several months.

September 2017: Gaga Gushes About Carino On Stage In New York ladygaga on Instagram Up until this point, the couple had remained extremely tight-lipped about each other and their relationship. During a stop on Gaga's Joanne World Tour, though, the singer gave fans a quick glimpse into their budding romance. According to Elite Daily, Gaga's outdoor stadium show at Citi Field in New York was almost entirely plagued by rain. She was forced to take a quick break at one point, after which she told the crowd, "When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was OK. The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall." So sweet.

January 2018: They Have A Romantic Vacation In Costa Rica Still going strong. Gaga and Carino rang in 2018 with a romantic and adventurous trip to Costa Rica. Carino documented Gaga's daredevil zip-lining escapades on Instagram, and the singer posted some snaps from their trip herself a few days later.

October 2018: Gaga Confirms Their Engagement Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Finally! It's official. Gaga called Carino her "fiancé" while giving at speech at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood on Oct. 15.