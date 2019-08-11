This singer is spreading hope and unity during a month defined by tragedy. On Friday, Lady Gaga announced she's funding classroom projects in Dayton, Ohio; El Paso, Texas; and Gilroy, California, according to CNN. The singer emphasized the classroom funds would help the communities rebuild following a week of devastating mass shootings. Gaga will work with her Born This Way Foundation and partner with Donors Choose to fund 14 classroom projects in Dayton, 23 in Gilroy, and 125 in El Paso.

Lady Gaga shared the plan to support schools in cities impacted by gun violence on Facebook. She wrote:

"A note to Dayton, El Paso, and Gilroy: My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve. Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities. In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves."

The "Shallow" singer emphasized the need for stronger gun regulation laws in the wake of these tragedies, citing her own anger and confusion following recent events. Gaga urged people to come together and support each other through these difficult times, and noted her own desire to spread hope and help these communities move forward following the devastating shootings.

In addition to announcing the fund to help classrooms support students and "bring their dreams to life," the singer also took a moment to discuss the importance of mental health resources following traumatic situations. She wrote: "Surviving and recovering from these tragedies also means prioritizing your mental health and checking in on your loved ones. If you’re struggling, please be brave and tell a trusted someone. Don’t be scared to ask for help, I beg you. If you see a loved one struggling, please be brave and reach out, remind them it’s ok to not be ok, and listen to them."

The A Star Is Born actor also shared a moving message promoting unity, love, and mutual support following recent tragic events. "We cannot turn away from our loved ones. We need each other. Don’t turn away," she wrote. "In loving memory of the victims of the tragic shootings in Dayton, OH, El Paso, TX, and Gilroy, CA."

In August, gun massacres killed 29 people in Dayton and El Paso in a single week, leaving the country in shock and underscoring the need for gun control legislation, according to The New York Times. There have been 32 mass shootings, which is defined by an event where 3 or more individuals are killed, in the United States in 2019. The recent events are devastating and terrifying, and like many people across the country, Gaga was looking for a way to reach out and help following these tragedies.

On Twitter, the Born This Way foundation urged people to join the initiative to provide the classrooms with funding, writing, "You can support a classroom through @DonorsChoose and help students start the year with kindness."

Lady Gaga is known for spreading messages of love, unity, and equality, and as usual, she's putting these sentiments into action. The Born This Way Foundation's initiative to fund classroom projects will help communities devastated by mass shootings heal, and offer hope to the young people building a brighter future.