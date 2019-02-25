Two of the world's most famous (and most amazing) superstars had their very own little get-together at an Oscars afterparty on Feb. 24. And suffice it to say, their mini-celebration was one for the ages. According to TIME magazine, Lady Gaga and Madonna posed together at an Oscars afterparty. Based on the image taken by photographer JR, featuring the two icons in a lovely embrace, it's safe to say that they've put an end to any longstanding feud rumors.

Shortly after her exciting Oscar win for Best Original Song, Gaga hit up one of the many Academy Awards afterparties, which was hosted by none other than Madonna and her manager, Guy Oseary. Seeing as though the two famous singer have had their fair share of reported drama over the years, it was a big deal for the A Star Is Born actor to attend the "Vogue" singer's party.

Gaga didn't just attend the party, though. As always, she attended the affair in pure style, with her Oscar in hand. She engaged in a mini-photoshoot with the co-host of the party, to boot. In the snap captured by JR for TIME, the singers posed in front of a white background, with Madonna embracing Gaga in a rather protective and sweet manner. Fans were, understandably, thrilled to see the pair getting along and supporting each other in all of their Academy Award glam, especially after their supposed feud-filled past.

According to Us Weekly, the start of the feud between two of the biggest names in the music industry goes all the way back to 2011. At the time, some Madonna fans accused Gaga of copying the singer's "Express Yourself" on her "Born This Way" track. The "Like A Virgin" songstress opened up about the drama herself, telling ABC News in early 2012 that the Oscar winner's hit "feels reductive.”

Gaga addressed the matter in her 2017 Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two. “She wouldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive,” she said, "Telling me you think I’m a piece of sh*t through the media? It’s like a guy passing me a note through his friend.” Even though they had been involved in such a public issue, the "Million Reasons" singer couldn't help but still sing Madonna's praises. “The thing with me and Madonna, for example, is that I admired her always, and I still admire her no matter what she might think of me,” she also said in the documentary.

Despite any past drama, Gaga also showed her respect for her predecessor in December 2016, when she tweeted about Madonna's speech at the Billboard Women in Music event, as Us Weekly reported. She shared such a kind note to her fellow singer, writing, "@Madonna your speech at the Billboard Music Awards was inspiring. You're so brave & strong. Thanks for being that for us girls we need that."

Given their extensive history together, it's so great to see that Gaga and Madonna can finally put all of the drama behind them. After all, it can't be stated enough just how amazing it is to see two of the biggest icons of all-time putting their differences aside to join forces for such a positive and glamorous photoshoot.