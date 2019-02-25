The Full 2019 Oscar Winners List Caps Off One Eventful Award Season
It's been a long, pothole-ridden road to the Oscars this year, packed with conflict over hosting duties, performances, and which awards would make the telecast. But, as it must, Oscar night finally arrived this Sunday, and along with it, a slew of freshly minted Academy Award winners. Going into the Feb. 24 ceremony, Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite and Alfonso Cuarón's Roma led the pack of nominees, both films nominated for a whopping 10 awards. Vice and A Star Is Born were in a close second with eight each, followed by Black Panther at seven and BlackKklansman with six. This full list of 2019 Oscar winners reveals which of this year's most celebrated films beat the others to the finish line, and highlights some of the amazing work that happened in the industry this year.
Earlier ceremonies like the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, SAG Awards, and Critics Choice Awards had odds-makers calculating furiously. Some categories, like Actor In A Leading Role, seemed set in stone, with Rami Malek of Bohemian Rhapsody taking the Globe, BAFTA and SAG. Others, like Actress In A Leading Role, appeared to be neck and neck, with both Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and Glenn Close (The Wife) collecting statues. The Oscars aren't the end-all and be-all of film success, but they are the climax of awards season. And though it's an honor just to be nominated, there's no substitute for taking one of these babies home.
Here's how the ceremony shook out:
Actress In A Supporting Role
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Marina De Tavira, Roma
- Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Makeup & Hairstyling
- Border
- Mary Queen of Scots
- Vice
Documentary Feature
- Free Solo
- Hale County This Morning, This Evening
- Minding The Gap
- Of Fathers and Sons
- RBG
Costume Design
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Black Panther
- The Favourite
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Mary, Queen of Scots
Film Editing
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Vice
Production Design
- Black Panther
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Roma
Cinematography
- Cold War
- The Favourite
- Never Look Away
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
Sound Editing
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- A Quiet Place
- Roma
Sound Mixing
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
Foreign Language Film
- Capernaum
- Cold War
- Never Look Away
- Roma
- Shoplifters
Actor In A Supporting Role
- Mahershela Ali, Green Book
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell, Vice
Animated Feature Film
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks The Internet
- Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse
Live Action Short Film
- Detainment
- Fauve
- Marguerite
- Mother
- Skin
Animated Short Film
- Animal Behaviour
- Bao
- Late Afternoon
- One Small Step
- Weekends
Documentary, Short Subject
- Black Sheep
- End Game
- Life Boat
- A Night At The Garden
- Period. End of Sentence.
Visual Effects
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Christopher Robin
- First Man
- Ready Player One
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
Original Screenplay
- The Favourite
- First Reformed
- Green Book
- Roma
- Vice
Adapted Screenplay
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- BlacKkKlansman
- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star Is Born
Original Score
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Isle of Dogs
- Mary Poppins Returns
Original Song
- "All The Stars", Black Panther
- "I'll Fight," RBG
- "The Place Where Lost Things Go", Mary Poppins Returns
- "Shallow", A Star Is Born
- "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings", The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Actor In A Leading Role
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Actress In A Leading Role
- Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
- Glenn Close, The Wife
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Directing
- BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
- Cold War, Paweł Pawlikowski
- The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
- Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
- Vice, Adam McKay
Best Picture
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
- Vice
