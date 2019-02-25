It's been a long, pothole-ridden road to the Oscars this year, packed with conflict over hosting duties, performances, and which awards would make the telecast. But, as it must, Oscar night finally arrived this Sunday, and along with it, a slew of freshly minted Academy Award winners. Going into the Feb. 24 ceremony, Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite and Alfonso Cuarón's Roma led the pack of nominees, both films nominated for a whopping 10 awards. Vice and A Star Is Born were in a close second with eight each, followed by Black Panther at seven and BlackKklansman with six. This full list of 2019 Oscar winners reveals which of this year's most celebrated films beat the others to the finish line, and highlights some of the amazing work that happened in the industry this year.

Earlier ceremonies like the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, SAG Awards, and Critics Choice Awards had odds-makers calculating furiously. Some categories, like Actor In A Leading Role, seemed set in stone, with Rami Malek of Bohemian Rhapsody taking the Globe, BAFTA and SAG. Others, like Actress In A Leading Role, appeared to be neck and neck, with both Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and Glenn Close (The Wife) collecting statues. The Oscars aren't the end-all and be-all of film success, but they are the climax of awards season. And though it's an honor just to be nominated, there's no substitute for taking one of these babies home.

Here's how the ceremony shook out:

Actress In A Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina De Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Makeup & Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding The Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary, Queen of Scots

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Actor In A Supporting Role

Mahershela Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Documentary, Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Life Boat

A Night At The Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

"All The Stars", Black Panther

"I'll Fight," RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go", Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow", A Star Is Born

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings", The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Actor In A Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actress In A Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Directing

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

Cold War, Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

Vice, Adam McKay

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Post will be updated throughout the night.

And that's all, folks! Time to start making your predictions for next year.