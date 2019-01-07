On Sunday, Lady Gaga hit yet another career milestone, and her fiancé was ready to make the most of the moment. After the ceremony, Lady Gaga's fiancé Christian Carino shared the perfect photo of the singer celebrating her Golden Globes win, and it looks like she's totally basking in the moment.

As a recap, Gaga was nominated for Best Original Song for "Shallow" in A Star Is Born, alongside fellow songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. The track won, and it seems like the singer had the sweetest celebratory evening with Carino. The CAA talent agent posted a picture of Gaga in bed with her new trophy and a bowl of Fruity Pebbles, as the singer is laughing and covering her face.

Gaga was clearly thrilled by the win, and it's hard to think of a better way to celebrate than sugary cereal in bed. Carino captioned the black-and-white picture, "what a rager" with a heart emoji. The A Star Is Born actor had Carino by her side the entire night, including the emotional moment when she found out she'd won. Lady Gaga took the stage alongside her co-writers, and used the speech as an opportunity to talk about how significant their work together was. She said,

"As a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and as a songwriter and these three incredible men, they lifted me up, they supported me.

Carino wasn't the only one to celebrate the win on social media. Lady Gaga shared a picture posing with Ronson, Rossomando, and Wyatt on Instagram, and included a post-Globes reflection in the caption. She was sure to thank Bradley Cooper, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and her fans, writing:

"I am so grateful to Bradley for this opportunity, and for singing this beautiful song with me. Me, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomondo, and Andrew Wyatt are floored by this win. Just a couple of kids that love making music, and we got to do it for this breathtaking film. We love our fans so much! Thank you for believing in us. And thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association! #AStarIs Born"

There are so many people who are proud to see Gaga succeed in film, and her fiancé is among her biggest fans. Carino and Gaga were first linked in February 2017, when they were spotted together ahead of the pop star's Super Bowl performance, according to Refinery29. In November 2017, Gaga and Carino confirmed their engagement, as reported by Us Weekly. The two have not announced a wedding date, and are reportedly were waiting to allow Gaga to focus on her health and various projects.

Carino continues to be her biggest supporter, no matter which direction her career goes. According to People, Gaga praised his presence in her life ahead of the Joanne tour. "When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was okay,” she said. "The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall.”

A Star Is Born is one of this awards season's biggest success stories, and it's turned Gaga into a movie star. While she's thriving in her professional life, things seem to be going equally well in her personal life. Her cereal celebration was so well-deserved, and there could be more to come for the singer as this awards season moves forward.