Lady Gaga's Piano May Have Stolen Cardi B's 2018 Grammy's Look

Every once in awhile, celebrities end up wearing similar looks to awards show. At the 2018 Grammys, however, it wasn't a celebrity that seems to have jocked off of Cardi B's red carpet it look: It was Lady Gaga's piano.

Allow me to explain: Cardi B wore an incredible lace, ruffled gown to the 2018 Grammys, and the dress was so structured that it made Bartier Cardi look like she had angel wings. Part elegant bird, part heavenly angel, Cardi's frock was, in one word, a look.

Flash forward to the moment when Lady Gaga took the stage near the beginning of the show to perform her singles, "Joanne" and "Million Reasons" with her producer and close friend Mark Ronson. Lady Gaga's frock was an incredible symphony of tulle, but it was her piano, outfitted in hundreds of white feathers to resemble a glorious swan, that had Twitter shook — and accusing the piano of stealing Cardi's avian thunder.

First, let's have a quick peak at Cardi's look, for reference:

The dress is by designer Mohammed Ashi.

"It’s a mullet length dress with a voluminous manipulation of pleated black tulle," designer Mohammed Ashi told InStyle, "With a fitted V-shaped upper part also containing black ruffled tulle. The inspiration behind this dress was Cardi herself. Her hard-to-miss personality [in a good way] is the reason that the dress has this certain ‘grandeur’ that is also inevitably hard to miss."

She paired the look with Louboutins (red bottoms, natch) and a romantic updo, extremely glitzy diamond ear cuffs, bracelet, and rings, a killer jewel-encrusted manicure, and of course, a massive engagement ring from fiance Offset.

Cardi looked amazing, so perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that someone would want to copy her look — though we couldn't have planned that the culprit would be a piano. Check out this tweet with a still from Gaga's performance and try to tell me that sneaky piano didn't totally steal her vibe:

Granted, the staging of Gaga's performance is incredibly rad. With her dramatic tulle gown and long train, the swan piano makes her look like she dropped down from a royal avian planet with Mark Ronson in tow. However, it's undeniable that the piano is reminiscent of Cardi B's red carpet look — white wings, bro. Cardi did it first.

Of course, this is exactly the kind of awards show moment that sets Twitter on fire. Observe:

Some people felt that this copycat situation was the result of a dark deed:

Others thought that it was nothing more than a quick change, brought to you by the professional backstage crew at the 2018 Grammys:

And some thought that Cardi was just taking a break from being one of the most successful artists of 2017-2018 by taking a quick nap on the piano:

Then again, after the year she's had, the Grammys definitely gave Cardi her own seat in the audience.

Of course, there are much more pressing issues to be concerned with at the 2018 Grammys than whether or not Gaga's piano pulled a fast one on Cardi's gown. Cardi is nominated for two awards, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, both for "Bodak Yellow." Lady Gaga, on the other hand, is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Joanne, and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Million Reasons."

It's hard to know what the piano's intentions were, exactly. Perhaps it wanted to upstage Cardi with its plumage. Perhaps it wanted Cardi to notice it. Whatever the case may be, one cannot deny that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery — then again, maybe the piano was just throwing shade.