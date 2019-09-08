Keeping Up with the Kardashians is returning for its 17th season on Sept. 8, and it will feature a name viewers may not have heard for quite some time: Lamar Odom. As shown in a preview for the season, Khloé Kardashian will talk about her ex-husband publishing a memoir and how she feels about it. But releasing a book isn't the only thing that has had him making headlines recently. Lamar Odom also has a new girlfriend, Sabrina Parr, and they've made their relationship pretty public.

Odom is known for his NBA career — during which he won two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers — his marriage to Kardashian and their reality show Khloé & Lamar, and for his near-death experience in 2015 and his struggles with substance misuse. But while there's a lot we know about Odom, the general public is far less likely to know Parr.

According to her Instagram bio, Parr is a health and life coach as well as a personal trainer. She also has a website called Get Up To Parr where she sells "detox tea," workout guides, and "Build Your Own Butt" T-shirts. Parr likes posting motivational messages on Instagram, and also often posts about her workouts (including ones with Odom) and her two kids.

It also sounds like things have taken a major turn for her recently. "This week I signed my very first entertainment contract, got the new truck that I wanted Woke up yesterday and was verified on Social media, made some changes with my business to take it to the next level, and several other great things I can't mention yet that happened just THIS WEEK alone!" she wrote on Instagram Aug. 31.

Parr and Odom confirmed their relationship by posting the same photo on their respective Instagram accounts on Aug. 2. They also both captioned their posts, "What we have is much more than they can see..."

In an odd twist, a couple days later, a source told People that the relationship isn't real. "They are not dating," the source said. "There is nothing romantic going on with Sabrina and Lamar. It's fake."

Since then, Parr and Odom have still seemed to be very much together. They post plenty of photos of each other (including one with America's Next Top Model contestant Lisa D'Amato, which is a real blast from the past). They also did a joint interview with Dish Nation in which they talked about their relationship and what drew them to each other. After Odom said, "Sometimes pain, I think, attracts women," Parr clarified, "Well, that wasn't my story. I wasn't attracted to the pain and drama."

Dish Nation on YouTube

She continued, "You have to meet people where they are. He was never in a position to be someone’s husband. He was sick. He needed to heal. He needed to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses and he never had time to go through that." Parr believes she can really help Odom, because she has the "resources and personality."

It's only been a month since Parr and Odom confirmed their relationship, but it looks like it's pretty serious — and like we'll keep getting plenty of updates.