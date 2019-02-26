While its uncertain when the To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel is premiering to bless our Netflix queues, we always have Jenny Han's Instagram. The author (who wrote the original trilogy which the movies are based on) posted a photo of Lana Condor and Noah Centineo reuniting at the Vanity Fair Oscar after party Sunday night. Nothing has changed between these two buds and it's an indication that the chemistry in their sequel will continue to be nothing short of fireworks.

In the photo, it looks like Condor and Centineo took a moment to be together at the star-studded affair and embrace each other with nothing but love. Centineo has a huge smile on his face while Condor has her arm wrapped around him and is looking up at him in awe. True besties.

The two haven't been spotted hanging out much, at least not publicly, since their fan-favorite rom-com premiered in August last year. They did, however, get together at some point to shoot the awesome reveal video shared to social media, releasing the sequel news in December. "It’s happening! So excited to announce #ToAllTheBoysSequel is coming soon.... let's do this," Condor wrote as a caption for the video. As of now, it's unclear when they'll start shooting or the sequel's upcoming arrival date, but their enthusiasm sure matches fans'.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, To All The Boys director Susan Johnson hinted at the sequel and what's to come for Lara Jean and Peter. "The struggle of... not having a contract and trust, all those issues that they talk about on the field at the very last scene," Johnson said about what will be explored next. "Relationships are hard to navigate and they'll find themselves in one. And they'll discover what the next person might bring in John Ambrose McClaren." (John is another recipient of Lara Jean's letters who reappears to fight for her love.)

Until the cameras get rolling, Han and the cast members are continuing to live their best lives while remaining tight. The writer also posted a photo from the party of herself, Condor, and Crazy Rich Asians actor Awkwafina lined up to take photos on the iconic party red carpet, calling it "a moment." At the party, Condor spent time with Joey King, captured by Han and titled, "My Netflix queens." King starred in Netflix's romantic-comedy The Kissing Booth which also premiered last year. (And also has a sequel on the way.)

But fans shipping Condor and Centineo in real life may be waiting a long time. The two clearly adore each other, but not in a romantic way it seems. While Centineo is still reportedly single, Condor has been open about her boyfriend Anthony De La Torre in the past. In January, she opened up to Us Weekly about her boyfriend's opening pick-up line that won her over: "Hey, I'm Anthony. I thought I'd make a friend." Of course, she has Centineo as her colleague and wing-man as well. What a lucky gal.