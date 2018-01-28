Lana Del Rey Wore A Halo On The 2018 Grammys Red Carpet & Looked Like A Literal Angel

Lana Del Rey has every reason to feel like she's walking on clouds at the 2018 Grammys: Her latest album, Lust For Life, is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album. Perhaps that's why she chose a heavenly accessory to complete her 2018 Grammys look: A stunning, delicate starburst halo.

According to The Fashion Law, Del Rey wore a custom Gucci gown for the occasion. The dress is a cream, floaty daydream of a frock, embellished with some incredible rhinestones. It's the perfect look for a singer who seems to routinely provide the perfect soundtrack for a hazy, ethereal summer day, and she took the look to the next level with her choice of headwear. The starburst headband (the designer of which is unconfirmed at the time of this story's publication) works in perfect harmony with the Gucci gown.

Del Rey's beauty look also works as a compliment to her angelic aesthetic: Dark brown hair parted down the middle, a rosy pink lip, and a dramatic '60s cat eye feels like just the right touch. Still, though, that halo is far and away the best part of the look: Seriously, how cool is this?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to some reports, Del Rey was attempting to channel Hedy Lamarr, an American-Austrian actor with her vintage look and halo. However, it's worth pointing out that the halo wasn't the only important accessory that Del Rey wore: She also wore a white rose on her wrist, a show of support for the Time's Up movement. Many other artists wore a white rose to the 2018 Grammys — Pink wore one on her dress, and Kesha had her suit blazer's lapels embroidered with two white roses.

It's been a pretty clutch year for Del Rey, professionally speaking. Her album was released to critical acclaim, and she also announced a 24-stop tour across the country, much to the pleasure of her fan base. She's also got plenty of artist collaborations under her belt (or swirling in the atmosphere around her halo, in this case). Del Rey has worked with The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Sean Lennon, Stevie Nicks, and more. Though she normally stays out of the spotlight (you don't typically see Del Rey in the headlines, and she also isn't a heavy frequenter of red carpets), she was shining at the 2018 Grammys red carpet.

Lust For Life debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's 200 list, so it's no surprise that the Grammys gave Del Rey a nomination. It's not the first time that she was nominated, either: Del Rey scored a nomination for Album Of The Year in 2015 for Beauty Beyond The Madness, as well as 2013 for Best Pop Vocal album (Paradise) and Best Song Written For Visual Media ("Young And Beautiful." Though she didn't take home the prize (the Grammy went to Ed Sheeran for Shape Of You), Del Rey definitely wins an unofficial red carpet accessory award.