Oscar nominees count themselves as members of the Jerry Hive, too: Laura Dern mat talked Cheer’s Jerry Harris on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday. The breakout star of the Netflix cheerleading competition docuseries served as a correspondent for the Ellen DeGeneres Show and interviewed some of the biggest names in Hollywood. While he dubbed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Brad Pitt as the “coolest man in the world,” Harris’ presence alone excited the famous attendees all the more — and even prompted Dern to put her own spin on his signature mat talk.

“Jerry! Jerry! Jerry! This is what I want to say to you,” Dern said as she approached Harris on the red carpet. “You’ve got this! You can do this, Jerry!” She added, “My daughter was giving me some mat talk as I was driving in the car; and we love you. And we love your big beautiful heart.”

On the red carpet, Harris also interviewed Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell, Regina King, Greta Gerwig, Kathy Bates, Idina Menzel, Al Pacino, Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger, Rebel Wilson, Scarlett Johannson, Robin Roberts, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. While most viewers have already witnessed the Navarro team compete in Daytona at the finals, Miranda revealed that he’s still in the process of streaming. He told Harris, “Don’t spoil it for me!”

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Elsewhere in the segment, another moment has captivated Jerry stans: Gerwig, nominated for Little Women, excitedly approached Harris and exclaimed, “Oh, my God! I watch your show while I’m pumping every night!” She added, “I don’t know what’s going to beat this moment right now. I feel like I manifested you in front of me.” Later, Harris, confused about Greta’s usage of “pumping,” had to be told that it was in reference to breast pumping for milk. “Oh!” Harris said, laughing. “That’s insane. I never heard — that’s definitely a first.”

Harris’ correspondent gig comes a few days after Navarro coach Monica Aldama surprised the affable cheerleader with the news on Ellen’s social media. “We told @jerry.h.arris from #CheerNetflix that he was going to be our red carpet correspondent at the #Oscars,” DeGeneres captioned an Instagram post. “His reaction was priceless.” In the clip recorded and narrated by Aldama, Harris couldn’t contain his emotions upon learning that he’d be interviewing stars on the red carpet.

Watch Harris interview celebrities on the Oscars red carpet above.