They may not have been contestants but I’d argue Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore are the cutest things to walk out of the Love Island villa. From lockdown Tik Tok dances to travelling the world together, they’re goals. It seems they’ve got the balance to be able to work together and soon you’ll see them cosying up on their sofa as two of the new celebrities on Celebrity Gogglebox. The pair are a presenting dream team and here’s a timeline of Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore’s relationship. They played the long game when they were dating and it seems to have really paid off.

September(ish) 2016

It’s been reported that Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling first met all the way back in 2016. The Sun says that the pair were introduced by Whitmore’s fellow Strictly Come Dancing competitor Ore Oduba at a party. According to the newspaper, the pair “sparked up a great friendship [while] hanging out with their mutual friends.”

Speaking in March 2020 on the In The Duffle Bag podcast, Whitmore spoke about how they first got to know one another. "He used to send me random messages, DM me and ask me about my dog,” she said. She also revealed that it took nine months before they went on a date. "I was like 'let’s just go for a drink.' I think I had to make the moves on him."

July 2017

It wasn’t until July 2017 that the first reports about Whitmore and Stirling being a couple first came out. A source told The Sun at the time, “They kept the relationship private to give it the best possible chance, but it's well known in their close circle of friends how happy they are. They are very much in love and are boyfriend and girlfriend."

August 2017

A month later, Whitmore confirmed in an interview that their romance was very real. She said, “Yeah he’s my boyfriend. He’s lovely. I’ve got him as my screensaver. I’ve known him for ages."

September 2017

Stirling and Whitmore's relationship finally made it to their Instagram grids in September 2017 while the pair were on a trip to New York. They each shared their pics of their envy inducing travels including a very cute picture of them kissing. The picture wasn’t the first time Stirling has appeared on Whitmore’s grid but there was no denying their relationship now.

January 2018

The new year brought new exciting travel plans for Whitmore and Stirling. It seems they’re always off on an adventure together and, at the end of January 2018, the couple went away to Iceland to celebrate Stirling's 30th birthday with his family. In the caption for one picture of the whole gang together, Whitmore wrote: "When you go on holidays with your boyfriend’s family and convince them to go to a public toilet that’s been converted into a punk museum. You’re welcome."

2018

Throughout 2018 Whitmore and Stirling went much more public online with their relationship. They shared photos of their trips to the Six Nations, All Points East, Spain, and numerous award shows. Whitmore also posted an incredibly cute Love, Actually parody created by Stirling that will melt your heart.

Dec. 2018

At the end of 2018 Stirling and Whitmore shared a picture of themselves in the back of a removal van with her dog. They had taken the plunge to move in together and she wrote, “Now taking bookings for all house removals for 2019 #manwithavan #unboxing Mick charges extra.”

July 2019

July 2019 marked the couple's second anniversary and to celebrate the occasion Stirling shared some very sweet shots of the couple with the caption, “2 years with my best mate x.” I’m not crying, you are.

December 2019

As the first edition of Winter Love Island was looming and Stirling was set to bring the laughs as voiceover once more, it was announced that Whitmore would take over as host for the coming series. In January 2020 she flew out to South Africa and after it was announced Stirling posted a picture of the two of them, writing,"The new #loveisland host seems nice. I wonder if she’s single..."

May 2020

In an interview with fellow comedian Chris Ramsay, Stirling said, “I’ve got someone who’s like me, but much, much better. And Laura’s got someone who’s like her, but much worse. I’ve done well out of it, but I’m dead happy because she’s lovely and stuff” and they’re providing fans with some seriously hilarious content throughout lockdown. From Tik Tok dances to Star Wars themed Zoom parties it looks like they’re having the best time.

If you Stirling and Whitmore's relationship timeline has left you in need of more then you can catch them on Celebrity Gogglebox from June 5 on Channel 4.