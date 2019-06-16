From final rose to first Father's Day, it's been a whirlwind year for former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk. Arie and wife Lauren celebrated Father's Day for the first time this year, after welcoming their daughter Alessi Ren on May 29. Arie and Lauren regularly provide new parenthood updates on their Instagram accounts, even starting a 'gram for their newborn while she was in the womb. So, it makes sense that Lauren, who met Arie on his season of the hit reality series, would give her hubby a special shout out on the holiday.

Lauren posted a photo of Arie holding Alessi while at the hospital and wrote to her husband: "Happy first Father's Day @ariejr! I remember back when we were in Peru telling your family how I could see you as a father to our kids and getting to see it all come to life has been the most beautiful blessing. You may be new to this, but you're doing an amazing job. We love you so much!" She ended the touching caption with a pink heart.

When Lauren went into labor, the race car driver documented several moments on his Instagram, including excitedly proclaiming, "IT’S HAPPENING!"

Arie celebrated Father's Day by performing major fatherly duties. On his Instagram Stories, he posted a video of himself burping his sweet newborn. He wrote, "Happy Father's Day Everyone! Lazy morning working on our neck muscles." He followed it up with a poll labeled, "Is it normal for 18 day old baby to be able to lift herself up?" Options included, "Yes Arie" or "No man she's strong. I'm actually impressed!" He wrote underneath, "PROUD DAD MOMENT." Later in the day, Arie and Lauren could be seen on his Instagram Stories enjoying a celebratory brunch.

Even though Arie and Lauren's relationship started with a bit of controversy after he originally chose and got engaged to eventual Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, the couple has made the most of their newfound love. Arie changed his mind while The Bachelor was airing and proposed to Lauren, his runner-up on the show, during the live After the Final Rose special in March 2018. In November 2018, the couple revealed they were expecting in an Us Weekly interview.

After a January 12, 2019 wedding in Hawaii, Arie and Lauren turned their focus to parenthood. In mid-April, the newlyweds took a babymoon trip to Bermuda. Ahead of the vacay, Arie told Entertainment Tonight that after learning about Lauren's pregnancy, they headed full-steam ahead into parenthood.

"Yeah, as soon as we found out that Lauren was pregnant, I think our focus completely shifted," Arie told ET. "We were still excited about the wedding, but we were like, 'This is obviously a bigger moment for us.' We knew that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives, and the wedding was just more a celebration of that. Being parents is just a huge step."

As Arie rings in his first Father's Day, Bachelor Nation can't help but wonder: who's the next Bachelor alum to become a parent?