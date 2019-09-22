At the start of awards season and in the midst of fashion week, er, fashion month, celebrity stylists are tackling garment racks to deliver something great on the day of awards shows. Laverne Cox’s 2019 Emmys outfit was more than something great, however. The look delivered nothing but fierce vibes and made a major statement at that.

After slaying high kicks while wearing high kicks at the Savage X Fenty fashion show, Cox is easing on down a different runway on Sunday night — the Emmys red carpet. For the show’s 71st anniversary awards ceremony, the actor wore a black and lavender Monsoori gown coupled with a set of silvery spiked Lorraine Schwartz earrings. As for her biggest standout accessory, Cox rocked a rainbow Edie Parker clutch that reads "Oct. 8 Title VII Supreme Court" which notes the date on a civil rights case that will affect queer and trans people across the country. Cox also brought lawyer Chase Strangio as her date to help further bring awareness to the Supreme Court case.

Strangio took to Twitter to further explain why he decided to join Cox at the Emmys, tweeting, "As we appreciate all the magical queer fashion at the #Emmys2019, keep in mind that the Supreme Court is being asked to legalize discrimination against people who don’t conform to gender norms (as in many of the people who will look amazing tonight). October 8 let’s rise up."

Cox is one celebrity who has mastered the art of whipping her long blonde hair back and forth, while looking chic and classy at the same time. However, for the Emmys red carpet, the actor wore her hair in a low pony style. Topped with a smoky eyeshadow, a nude lip color, and blush, Cox looked like a total star.

This year’s most recent season of Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black is the show’s last, so naturally, the actor came correct for the carpet with an eye-catching tulle outfit. It also doesn’t hurt that she could make history as the first transgender person to achieve an Emmy award.

Cox is up for the award of Guest Actress in a Drama and it is her third year to receive an Emmy nomination. However, to Cox, the Emmy nod is more thrilling than the win itself. In an interview with E News, Cox explained that she wanted to change the conversation around the trans community when the show had even started.

“The timing was right for us to begin having different conversations about trans folks,” Cox said. “Most of the ways that trans people were talked about on television or when we would go on talk shows, the questions would be very invasive and objectifying and dehumanizing, in my opinion, and sensationalized.

Cox has made strides not only as an activist, but also in the fashion world as well. Before she was giving you life on the Savage X Fenty stage at NYFW, Cox closed NYFW the season before in February during the 11 Honoré fashion show.

With the many turns, twirls, and sashays that were displayed during her runway shows this year, it comes as a surprise to no one that she's been so comfortable stealing the spotlight on previous red carpets.

To celebrate the final season world premiere of Orange is the New Black, Cox wore a velvet and tulle Christian Siriano gown to say farewell to the final season.

There's no telling whether or not the actor will make history with a win at the Emmys, but with her unforgettable role as Sophia Burset and her staking a claim in the fashion industry, she's already won the respect of millions.