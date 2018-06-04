It's been 15 years since Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde came out, and now it seems like a third installment might actually be on the way. While it hasn't officially been confirmed that Legally Blonde 3 is happening, it certainly sounds like there's a strong possibility that Elle Woods will be gracing the big screen once again, according to Deadline. And in the words of Woods herself, "This is going to be like senior year, only funner."

On June 4, Deadline reported that MGM — the company that produced the first two films — is "near a deal with Reese Witherspoon to reprise her role as the precocious, idealistic Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3, and they’ve brought back most of the creative team from the first film." Hmm, interesting. Very interesting.

In terms of who from that creative team the potential third film would include, Deadline reported that Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah — who adapted the original film from the eponymous Amanda Brown novel the franchise is based on — are reportedly set to write the script, and that the first film's producer, Marc Platt and Platt Productions, will team up with Witherspoon to share producing duties.

This isn't the first time it's been hinted that Legally Blonde 3 is in the works, though. Back in April 2015, E! News spoke to Witherspoon while she was promoting Hot Pursuit with her co-star, Sofia Vergara, and asked the actor when a Legally Blonde threequel would be happening.

"Yeah, when?" Vergara pushed, "I can maybe be in that movie." Witherspoon shrugged and replied, "I don't know, we don't have any plans for that movie yet. Ask MGM [the studio that put out the first two films] ... they had an idea." OK, not exactly reassuring, but "an idea" sounds better than nothing.

A few months later in October 2015, Witherspoon told Fashionably Late With Rachel Zoe that "a lot of writers, over the years, have come up with different ideas for it. I actually think it's kind of great right now because we're talking about women in politics and how important that is to get more women." She explained,

"And, I think it'd be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court justice ... it would be cool, I think we're ready to see Elle and see what she's up to lately."

So, suddenly, it's gone from an "idea" to "we're ready to see Elle," and that Woods could very well end up being a Supreme Court justice. However, despite getting fans' hopes up, Witherspoon wouldn't say much more about Legally Blonde 3 until January 2017. This time, though, the actor all-but confirmed it. "I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea and we'll do it," she revealed to E! News. "I do think it's a good time to do it. I think women need that kind of positivity right now." Agreed, do it.

Finally, in March 2017, Witherspoon reiterated the possibility during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Corden brought up an idea for a potential third film, and suggested that Woods' character could be the President of the United States by now. "She could," Witherspoon nodded. "She could be a Supreme Court justice or she could be like a really great, powerful attorney or she could be in prison. She could be anything!" She could be working at McDonald's for all fans care, just make it happen.

While Deadline's report doesn't allude to any specific details about what the plot might look like in Legally Blonde 3, it does say that its rumored to be "more about female empowerment." It sounds like Witherspoon is definitely into the idea of having Woods be on the Supreme Court, though — she's mentioned it twice. Until there's some sort of official confirmation, fans will just have to keep their fingers crossed, and/or keep practicing the bend-and-snap, of course.