Reports that Leslie Jones was leaving Saturday Night Live began circulating last week, but just in case you were still holding out hope that it was all just a big misunderstanding, the beloved comedian has now confirmed her departure firsthand on Instagram in a very special way. As you would expect, Leslie Jones' goodbye message to SNL was full of heartfelt sentiments to the cast and crew, but the video that accompanied the post proved to be just as memorable. Jones put her own spin on the DMX Challenge and, quite honestly, it'll make you love her even more, if that's even possible.

"Yes, it’s true I am leaving Saturday Night Live," Jones wrote in the caption. "I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years." She went on to thank executive producer Lorne Michaels for changing her life and serving as her "mentor and confidant" since the very beginning, writing, "You have shown me skills I never imagined I had. I leave a better performer because of you."

Jones also made sure to give a shout out to many of her fellow SNL costars, whom she's worked closely with over the last several years. "I will miss holding it down with Kenan everyday, I will miss Cecily’s impression of me making me laugh at myself often, I will miss Kate’s loving hugs and talks when I needed," she continued. "And of course Colin, you porcelain-skinned Ken doll. I will miss all my cast mates!!"

And last but not least, Jones thanked all of her fans for making her time on the show so unforgettable and promising that the best is still to come in regards to her career. "Thank you for all the love and support through my SNL years and I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon! Love you all!!" she wrote alongside the hashtag #iamnotdeadjustgraduating.

It's a beautiful message that feels genuine and sentimental, but it's the accompanying video that will leave a lasting impression for all who watch. Set to DMX’s “What They Really Want,” the clip highlights some of Jones’ most iconic SNL characters that we've all come to know and love throughout these past five years. It's the perfect way to honor her time on the show and look back on all the fun memories (and laughs) she helped to create. There are still a few weeks to go before SNL returns for Season 45, but this video will make you miss Jones' presence already.

That's not to say that she'll never drop by for a special cameo appearance on the show (many alum have done as much after exiting their series regular roles), though depending upon her schedule who knows how often that'll end up being. Saying goodbye to a comedic talent like Jones is going to be difficult, but thanks to her DMX Challenge post, there are a few guaranteed laughs along the way.