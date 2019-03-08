Grey's Anatomy is always filled with romantic drama, but one couple is making an example of themselves for how every couple on this show should be. Levi told Nico he loved him on Grey's Anatomy, and it was just one more adorable moment for this super cute pair. Although they've had their share of struggles, they always seem to overcome things and end the episode better than ever. Honestly, the other budding couples could learn a thing or two from them.

For one thing, Nico and Levi know how to be honest with each other about their feelings. And that means whatever they're feeling, good or bad. When Nico was upset that Levi didn't want his mom to know about them, he was truthful about his anger. And Levi was able to be honest about his feelings also to mediate the situation. He explained that his mom was overbearing and questioned all of his decisions in life. So it wasn't that Levi was ashamed that Nico was a man (or as Nico also suggested, Asian), it was that he didn't want her questioning every facet of this new relationship. Levi explained that he can't even buy a backpack without his mom worrying that it won't hold everything or that it will choke him. "You are my first love," Levi said. "I want to lock you in through my eyes before I see all the death traps through hers."

And with that, their fight was over. Meanwhile couples like Owen and Amelia quietly let their problems simmer until they explode all at once. Levi and Nico definitely know how to handle potential issues in a mature, adult way. And it's why their relationship is already strong enough for Levi to be in love. Nico didn't say it back right away, but only because he joked that he wanted Levi to sweat for a minute. It was a cute moment in this blossoming relationship that gets stronger each week. And now that there have been and are about to be a bunch of new couples on this show — the rest of them could take a page out of the Levi and Nico book of love.

