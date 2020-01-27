Lewis Capaldi Obviously Tweeted About Being Mistaken For Staff At His First Grammys

He’s had multiple number ones and countless award nominations but when is someone going to invent the Best Sense Of Humour In The Music Industry Award for Lewis Capaldi? His social media channels are the gifts that keep on giving, and his red carpet stunts are even better. And the singer's antics at the Grammys may have been his best yet. Despite being nominated for Song Of The Year, Capaldi got mistaken for a seat-filler at the Grammys, and his reaction was priceless. Rather than getting red faced and embarrassed by the mistake, Capadi shared it much to the amusement of 931.8 k Twitter followers.

Nominated for “Someone You Loved,” Capaldi explained what happened when he took to his seat at the venue, writing:

“A lady at the Grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom.”

As you can imagine, Capaldi's followers found the interaction as funny as he did. One wrote, “This is peak Capaldi at the Grammys content” while another said, “full time America's sweetheart, part time seat filler.”

He may have lost out to Billie Eilish but, IMO, Capaldi won the evening thanks to this incident and his red carpet posing alone. While other stars smized within an inch of their life, Capaldi held his stomach as if pregnant, threw us a thumbs up and multiple peace signs, and pulled various funny facial expressions.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

When asked by red carpet host Ryan Seacrest what it felt like to be at the Grammys he said, “It’s never going to happen again right? After this the career the career is all downhill from here.” He went on to describe the nomination as being like sitting at home eating a chicken parm. “You get the chicken, the cheese, whatever else is in a chicken parm, an explosion in your mouth,” he said. The singer also gave his followers some behind-the-scenes footage of him on the toilet with the caption “#GRAMMYs BABY!!!”

I can't wait to see Capaldi at his next award ceremony.