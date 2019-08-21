Weeks after the news of their split shocked fans everywhere, Liam Hemsworth has filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus, according to a report from TMZ. The couple previously announced on Aug. 10 that they had parted ways after less than a year of marriage. (Bustle has reached out to Hemsworth's rep and Cyrus' lawyer for comment about this latest update, but has not yet heard back.)

On Aug. 21, TMZ reported that Hemsworth filed for divorce in Los Angeles and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Additionally, the publication reported that the couple had signed a pre-nuptial agreement prior to their December wedding, which outlined that they are to keep their earnings during the marriage separate.

As previously mentioned, this latest news on the Hemsworth and Cyrus split front comes a couple of weeks after they first announced that they were separating. People detailed on Aug. 10 that the couple, who had been together on and off for ten years, were splitting up after about eight months of marriage. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for Cyrus told the publication, and continued,

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Since news broke regarding their split, both Cyrus and Hemsworth have addressed the matter in their own, unique ways. On Aug. 12, the Hunger Games star took to Instagram to comment on the breakup, writing, "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward." He went on to tell his followers, "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

