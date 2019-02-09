Miley Cyrus is now Miley Hemsworth — legally, at least. Liam Hemsworth appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, and he gave the hosts some more details about his newlywed life. Apparently, Miley Cyrus took Liam Hemsworth's last name, and it was all her idea.

"She'll still be, obviously, known as Miley Cyrus. But she took my name, which is great. I think that was, honestly, one of the best things about it," Hemsworth told the show's hosts. "I didn't ask her to take my name, and she was like, 'No, of course I'm taking your name.'" The Isn't It Romantic actor then gestured as if to say he'd teared up when Cyrus said that to him.

Cyrus hasn't changed her name on Instagram. And it looks like, at least in her music career, she'll still be going by Miley Cyrus. But based on Hemsworth's comments, it sounds like she did legally change her name when the two of them tied the knot. Miley Ray Hemsworth does have a nice ring to it, doesn't it?

Hemsworth and Cyrus shocked fans last month when they announced they'd gotten married over the holidays. The wedding ceremony was a low-key, private affair in Tennessee, which seems to be just what the two of them wanted.

After Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding, Hemsworth's Isn't It Romantic costar seemed to take a similar path with her own name change. Her Instagram name is now Priyanka Chopra Jonas, suggesting that she, like Cyrus, is using her original name professionally while also taking on her husband's name. The decision to change or not change your name after getting married is a personal one, but it sounds like Cyrus and Chopra made the decisions that were right for them.

Hemsworth also told the two hosts that it was "really fun" getting used to calling each other "husband" and "wife" during their first few weeks of marriage. "I mean, it's only been a month and a half, or something," Hemsworth said on the show. "But the first couple weeks, it was really fun to be wife and husband." He added that he's changed Cyrus' name in his phone contacts to say "Wife."

Cyrus has also shared a little about her and Hemsworth's newlywed life together on Instagram. In a post last month, Cyrus shared a photo of the two of them, writing in the caption, "Date night ❤️ OUT and ready to party with the MR." It looks like these two can't get enough of all of the newlywed titles they have to call each other, and it's pretty sweet to see them relaxing and enjoying the honeymoon phase together.

During the Live with Kelly and Ryan appearance, Hemsworth also talked about his and Cyrus' choice to keep their wedding on the small side. "We never wanted to do anything too extravagant or big," he explained to the hosts. "We find the whole thing kind of embarrassing. We know how we feel about each other... we just wanted to do something simple and organic, just with, basically, immediate family."

It sounds like the wedding was the perfect way for Cyrus and Hemsworth to exchange vows in front of the people who are most important to them. And now, they get to just bask in each other's company, name change and all.