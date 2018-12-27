Here's some sweet celebrity news to keep the festive spirit alive: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed their marriage with a series of photos on social media, and there's a strong chance you'll end up with a tiny tear in your eye after taking a look. Did anyone imagine, buying their cinema tickets for The Last Song in 2010, that its stars would marry almost a decade later? Looks like love truly is alive after all.

Cyrus and Hemsworth reportedly married on December 23, according to the BBC, in a "small ceremony" with family and close friends in attendance. The couple lost their Malibu home in California's catastrophic wildfires in November; according to reports, they held their wedding in Franklin, Tennessee, in another of Cyrus' homes.

Speculation that the couple had married initially started when their friend, surfer Conrad Jack Carr, posted photos of the celebration to his Instagram story, as People reports. One snap showed the couple preparing to cut their cake, while another depicted Hemsworth brothers Liam, Chris, and Luke taking shots from a shot ski.

To confirm their marriage, Hemsworth and Cyrus both shared impossibly sweet black and white photos from the wedding on Instagram and Twitter, showing Cyrus in an off the shoulder silk wedding gown with a small train (a Vivienne Westwood couture number, according to People) and Hemsworth in a black suit and white canvas shoes. Cyrus posted four pictures, the first a close-up selfie captioned, "This is probably our one-millionth kiss." Judging by the 5 million likes and counting, the couple's fans are ever so slightly delighted by the news.

Cyrus' second Instagram post includes two photos of the couple embracing, posted with the date of their wedding: "12.23.18." There's a glimpse of her bouquet in the background, as well as a stunning floral altar comprising roses and baby's breath, as People reports.

Her final post, captioned "10 years later," might just induce the tiniest of age crises in Hannah Montana fans. Yes, it really has been almost ten years since Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of the aforementioned Nicholas Sparks movie The Last Song — and yes, Ms Montana herself really is 26 adult years old too. Hemsworth also shared the same photo on his social media, with the sweet caption, "My love."

As the BBC reports, Cyrus and Hemsworth have shared an awfully long journey together. After getting together while filming The Last Song, they became engaged in 2012, but split up in 2013. Happier news came in 2015, when the pair were spotted together again, and a renewed engagement followed.

Speaking of The Last Song, it's not just Cyrus and Hemsworth's fans celebrating the couple's wedding. Author and expert tearjerker Nicholas Sparks, who wrote the screenplay for the movie as well as the corresponding novel, responded to the news on Twitter, as People reports. "This makes me so happy. Congratulations @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth," he wrote, to which Cyrus replied with three heart emojis. Let's hope the happy couple said a quick thank you to ultimate matchmaker Sparks in their wedding vows — or at least posted him a slice of wedding cake.