Riverdale’s It couple is going strong. Lili Reinhart confirmed that Cole Sprouse is still her boyfriend — and even teased their Halloween costumes. In an interview with Coveteur published on Sunday, Sept. 8, Reinhart revealed her plans to dress as a TV duo with boyfriend Sprouse this Halloween. "I think I’m leaning in towards a character for Halloween. I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole," she told Coveteur. "I don’t want to spoil it if it's not going to happen, but it's a TV duo."

See the words: "my boyfriend, Cole." The interview follows the explosive (albeit, seemingly false) July reports that Reinhart and Sprouse had called it quits after two years of dating. An insider source told E! News at the time that the duo "broke up earlier this summer" and are "intentionally keeping their distance from the other." The source added, "Right now, it's unclear where things stand, but it seems [like] they could be heading back in the direction of getting together."

However, Reinhart hit back at the rumors a few days after the reports surfaced on social media. On Instagram on July 25, she captioned a picture from her joint W magazine cover story with Sprouse: "BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh*t." On Twitter, Reinhart later tweeted on that same day, "Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, kids. And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. ‘Reliable sources’ can kiss my ass."

Now, onto the more important question: Which dynamic TV duo will Reinhart and Sprouse channel on Halloween? Last year, Reinhart and her Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes famously invoked Napoleon and Pedro from the 2004 cult classic Napoleon Dynamite, while Sprouse opted for an, um… interesting take on a minion from the Despicable Me franchise. So, a couples costume would be a fun change of pace for the two. Reinhart teased further in the Coveteur interview of her costume, “No special effects this year, but maybe a wig.”

On the topic of costumes, Reinhart also spoke about her Hustlers role and the film's late-2000s costume design ahead of its Sept. 13 premiere. Inspired by the 2015 article “The Hustlers at Scores,” Hustlers follows a group of strippers who turn the tables on their wealthy Wall Street clients. Reinhart depicts stripper Annabelle, whose style invokes a “slutty Hannah Montana.” She told Coveteur, “I kind of forgot the movie took place in a different time period when I arrived to my fitting. I guess I wasn’t really sure what to expect. Then I got there and I was like, ‘Oh my god, we’re traveling back in time to when I was in middle school!’ I was a little too young at that time to be wearing those bodycon dresses from Charlotte Russe and Guess.”

Reinhart added, “We’re playing with 2013, and Mitchell [Travers, Hustlers' costume designer] called it ‘slutty Hannah Montana’ because [it was around the time] Hannah Montana was on. And [our costumes were similar to] the clothes from that time, with an added edge and sexiness to it.”

Hustlers arrives in theaters on Sept. 13. With Halloween fast approaching, it'll be exciting to see which TV duo Reinhart and Sprouse inevitably channel.