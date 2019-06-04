Using ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft can be very convenient and a lot cheaper than taking a cab. But it's still necessary to be vigilant when using these apps, and as one Riverdale star pointed out, taking those extra steps in the name of safety could save your life. Late on Sunday, Lili Reinhart shared a story about ride-sharing on Twitter, and not only did her experience sound terrifying, but it's also a good reminder about how important it is to take precautions for your own safety, even if it means not being polite.

According to Reinhart, she was recently at the airport and led to a car that was purported to be from a ride-share or cab service, but when she got closer, she realized that wasn't the case at all.

"PSA: I was just ushered to a car by someone posing to be an airport cab/Uber driver. I got to his car and there were absolutely no signs that he was a professional service driver. So I did NOT get into the car," Reinhart tweeted. "Please pay attention and make smart decisions out there."

When it comes to most car services, including ride-shares, there will be plenty of evidence inside and out of the car that the driver is with the service. But being that Reinhart didn't see any of that, it makes sense that she decided it was better to skip that ride.

In a second tweet, Reinhart reminded her followers that they should be careful and trust themselves — if something doesn't feel right, it probably isn't.

"Seriously... please be careful out there," she wrote. "You don’t have to be nice or worry about being rude. Trust your gut. It could save you."

Reinhart has always been all about using social media to share important messages with her followers. Back in February, she opened up about returning to therapy in her Instagram Story, letting her fans know that they shouldn't be ashamed for finding help for the things that they struggle with.

She wrote:

"Friendly reminder for anyone who needs to hear it: Therapy is never something to feel ashamed of. Everyone can benefit from seeing a therapist. Doesn't matter how old or 'proud' you're trying to be. We are all human. And we all struggle. Don't suffer in silence. Don't feel embarrassed to ask for help. I'm 22. I have anxiety and depression, And today I started therapy again. And so the journey of self-love begins for me. Good luck to you on yours."

Now, Reinhart is once again opening up about her personal experiences in the hopes that it will help her fans, and what she shared could really help someone stay safe in a situation that could easily become dangerous.

Reinhart's story is scary, and it could have had a horrifying ending if she wasn't all about trusting her gut. But her words are also empowering, and hopefully, they'll encourage more people to be safe when using ride-share apps, especially while alone.