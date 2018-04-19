It's impossible not to love the relationship between Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on Riverdale, but fans have been wondering if this on-screen romance is happening in real life too. Unfortunately, though, it doesn't sound like we're going to get any kind of confirmation anytime soon. Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse aren't talking about their relationship for a reason, and she explained everything in their cover interviews for Seventeen's May/June 2018 issue.

The rumors surrounding Reinhart and Sprouse have been going around since 2017, and since then, they've been fueled by plenty of evidence. Reinhart often shows up in dreamy photographs on Sprouse's Instagram account, and they were spotted kissing during a trip to Paris earlier this month. But even though fans are dying to know what's going on between them, these costars weren't shy about pointing out that it's none of our business.

For the new issue of Seventeen, the stars of Riverdale were featured on their own individual covers. And when it came to the interviews, Reinhart was asked about her love life, and she answered that question in a way that makes it clear that part of her life isn't up for grabs.

Seventeen

She told the magazine:

“Every time someone asks me about it, I make a decision then and there about whether I’m comfortable. It’s not like I’m in some kind of contract, but I’m not in the place where I want to talk about it, and that’s totally fine. It’s called a private life for a reason — it’s mine, and it’s special and sacred. My relationships are between me and whomever I’m with, not between me and the world.”

It might seem like celebrities give up their private life when they decide to pursue a career in Hollywood, but it doesn't have to be that way, and for Reinhart, it seems like her boundaries are set. Anyone, famous or not, wouldn't want to talk about a relationship before they're ready, so why should it be any different for her?

Watching Reinhart and Sprouse on Riverdale every week (and following them on social media... and reading their interviews, like this one) can make it feel like fans know them, but in reality, they're still strangers. They deserve their privacy and personal space just like anyone else.

At 21 years old — and only so recently thrust into the spotlight after Riverdale's massive success when it premiered last year — it has to be difficult for her to learn how to navigate this new kind of life and field relationship questions at the same time. Good for her for not being pressured into talking about a topic she's not ready to talk about. Her private life belongs to her, and it's 100 percent up to her whether or not she shares it.

It's definitely exciting when one of your favorite TV couples takes their relationship into the real world, but that doesn't mean they're not entitled to as much privacy as they want — and it sounds like these two are looking for as much as they can get. They deserve to talk (or not talk) about their love lives when and how much they want, even though the rest of us might be freaking out over the fact that Bughead could be happening in real life.

As curious as Riverdale fans might be about Reinhart and Sprouse's off-screen behavior, for now, we'll just have to respect the fact that they're not comfortable talking about it. But fortunately, it seems like there's plenty of Betty and Jughead love to go around in the meantime.